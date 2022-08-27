Philip Wall double fires Kilbrittain past Barryroe into Premier JHC semis

Kilbrittain 3-15 Barryroe 2-11

THE Black and Ambers are through to the Cork Premier JHC semi-final after a comfortable win over their rivals from Barryroe at Ballinaspittle.

Ballygiblin are also through to the semis with Milford v Tracton and Russell Rovers v Argideen Rangers in the quarter-finals.

Having defeated St Finbarr's and Milford previously, Kilbrittain ended their journey in this group undefeated with a two-goal Philip Wall contribution plus a considerable Mark Hickey scoring impact were key in a contest where they took a while to settle.

By the fifth minute, Barryroe had a goal and two points notched up without reply with their goal coming from Robbie Kiely who took a pass from Ryan O’Donovan before giving dependable Kilbrittain keeper Aaron Holland no chance.

These scores served to awaken them from their listlessness and just five minutes later Philip Wall had rattled the loser’s rigging and despite losing team captain Maurice Sexton through injury after just 15 minutes the winners' trajectory continued its upward trend.

With Mark Hickey unerring from placed balls the winners had eased into a 1-9 to 1-5 lead by the 29th minute but on the stroke of halftime Conor Madden set up Ryan O’Donovan for a second Barryroe goal to leave just the minimum between the sides at the interval.

It was as close as Barryroe came to the opposition who restarted with points from Hickey and a prodigious Ross Cashman free quickly followed by a Mark Hickey goal.

The alert Sam Shorten then paved the way for goal poacher supreme Philip Wall to serve up a second goal and ease Kilbrittain into the safety zone. Adam McSweeney did force a top class save from Kilbrittain net-minder Aaron Holland as Barryroe went down battling to the very end.

It was all to no avail however as there was no stopping Kilbrittains march to the penultimate round.

Scorers for Kilbrittain: M Hickey 1-7 (0-6 f), P Wall 2-1, S Shorten 0-3, B Butler, C Ustianowski, C Sheehan, R Cashman (f) 0-1 each.

Barryroe: A McSweeney 0-7 (0-6 f, 0-1 65), R O’Donovan, R Kiely 1-1 each, D O’Driscoll, C Dineen 0-1 each.

KILBRITTAIN: A Holland; I Burke, T Sheehan, D Harrington; R Cashman, M Sexton, C Ustianowski; B Butler, N O’Donovan; M Hickey, C Sheehan, S Crowley; P Wall, S Sexton, S Shorten.

Subs: T Harrington for M Sexton (inj 15), J Hurley for D Harrington (42), C Moloney for S Crowley (49), C Hogan for S Sexton (52), P O’Mahony for J Hurley (58).

BARRYROE: B O’Donovan; S O’Riordan, J O’Brien, M Ryan; D Murphy, J Moloney, D O’Sullivan; C Sheehy, C Dineen; D O’Driscoll, D Kiely, R Kiely; R O’Donovan, A McSweeney, C Madden.

Subs: P Moloney for C Sheehy(40), T O’Búachalla for M Ryan (40), J Murphy for D O’Driscoll (50).

Referee: Cathal Egan.