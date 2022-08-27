Cork GAA get green light for Munster v South Africa in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

WHAT a boost for sports fans in Cork with the news that the Munster rugby team will host South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this winter.

The Páirc staged huge concerts featuring Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Westlife in recent months and while the focus switches to club GAA for the coming weeks, with hurling and football county finals to be completed in October, the stadium is the ideal venue for this glamour fixture.

The GAA officially gave the go-ahead for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host a rugby game between Munster and South Africa at a meeting of the Ard Chomhairle in Croke Park. The Cork County Board had to submit a request for the game to be held on November 10 but the application was passed unanimously.

There was controversy back in 2018 before a greenlight was granted for an Irish 11 to take on a Man United selection in a testimonial for the late Liam Miller but there was no major issue with this venture. It's the ideal way to maximise the state-of-the-art venue at a time when the core club GAA action is over.

Back in April the Ed Sheeran gigs did cause a problem at the height of the Munster championship, with the Cork footballers facing Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn instead and the hurlers switching to Thurles for their tie with Clare.

Cork captain Mark Coleman in action against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last April. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Higher this announcement is being viewed in a far more positive light.

As new Munster head coach Graham Rowntree, speaking after their 28-19 pre-season defeat to Gloucester at Musgrave Park, stated, it'll be a season highlight for everyone involved.

“Excellent if it comes off,” said Rowntree.

“If it happens, it’d be a brilliant occasion. Something memorable for every player involved in it. What a memory that would be.”

MILESTONE

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said in a statement, "This is a huge honour and significant milestone for Munster Rugby, one we are very proud to be associated with.

"Our thanks to the IRFU, GAA and Cork GAA for all their input, time and consideration given to reviewing this proposal and for permitting us to host our touring game against the South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10, on what will be an incredible and historic occasion.

This is not only for our supporters and the rugby community, but also further reaching, and we understand the magnitude of being the first professional rugby team to play at the home of Cork GAA.

"While we recognise we have a fantastic facility in Thomond Park, one we are very proud of, bringing the game to a wider audience within the province has been one of our strategic objectives for many years and it is a credit to our staff for their commitment to reaching this goal."