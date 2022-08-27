Cork camogie: Sheehan and Beausang fire for Killeagh against Douglas

Killeagh 6-17 Douglas 0-10

KLLEAGH were far too strong for Douglas in their SE Systems Senior Championship clash at Carrigtwohill last night.

The East Cork side led from start to finish and long before the full-time whistle sounded this was over as a contest.

Their Cork senior contingent of Hannah Looney, Chloe Sigerson, and Laura Treacy, along with Cork intermediate keeper Stefanie Beausang were all in top form, but Rachel Sheehan outshone them all, particularly in the first half. She was outstanding all through and by half time had three goals to her name, with Beausang also prolific.

Douglas never gave up, their Cork star Katrina Mackey leading by example, with Alicia Cremin and Chloe Nason also prominent.

Sheehan opened the scoring for the winners when she raised a green flag, Beausang adding a point from a free. The latter was on target again, before Sheehan got her second goal as the winners led 2-2 to no score after six minutes.

Mackey got Douglas off the mark from a free but Killeagh kept the pressure on, Looney hitting two in a row. Beausang and Treacy raised white flags, before Cremin got Douglas’ second score. Killeagh were not hanging around, Sheehan getting her third goal of the half to make it 3-10 to 0-2.

She added a point before Mackey got another for Douglas, but again Killeagh were quick to cancel it out with Sigerson on target from a free.

Mackey got Douglas’ fourth point but Beausang notched Killeagh’s fourth goal as they led 4-12 to 0-4 at half time.

Any thoughts of a Douglas comeback were quashed in the first minute of the second half when Beausang got their fifth goal, Sheehan raising a white flag from the restart. Chloe St Leger pulled a point back for an improved Douglas.

Mackey hit three in a row, Ciara Daly responding for Killeagh. Leah McEvoy rounded off the scoring with Killeagh’s sixth green flag.

Scorers for Killeagh: R Sheehan 3-2, S Beausang 2-8 (0-5 f), L Treacy, H Looney 0-2 each, L McEvoy 1-0, C Harney, C Sigerson (f), C Daly 0-1 each.

Douglas: K Mackey 0-8 (0-4 f), A Cremin, C St Leger 0-1 each.

KILLEAGH: KM Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, A Kelly Budds; N Ní Chaoimh, K Aherne, L Treacy; C Harney, C Barry; C Sigerson, H Looney, R Sheehan; A Fitzgerald, C Daly, S Beausang.

Subs: L McEvoy for H Looney (34), S Kent for A Fitzgerald (44), N O’Connor for R Sheehan, R Fogarty for C Daly (both 48).

DOUGLAS: R Swanton; A Baldwin, A Curtin, R Sheehan; E Cantillon, C Nason, S Mulrooney; M Kenny, K Mackey; C St Leger, A Cremin, D Harrington; C McCarthy, J Leo, A Walsh.

Subs: A Cottrell for A Baldwin (40), A Murphy for R Sheehan (50).

Referee: Denis Motherway, St Fanahan’s.

