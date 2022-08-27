Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 08:40

Cork Camogie: Sarsfields claim impressive win over Fr O’Neill’s

An early Cliona Lynch goal set Sars on their way in this SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship tie
Sarsfields' Emma Casey manages to hold onto the sliotar despite the challenge from Kayla O'Riordan of Fr O'Neills. Picture: Howard Crowdy

John O'Shea

Sarsfields 2-11 Fr O’Neill’s 0-7

SARSFIELDS were impressive in their victory over Fr O’Neill’s in the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship clash at Castle Road on Friday.

Sars got the opening score of the game courtesy of Lucy Allen, her then scoring a well-taken effort from play in the 10th minute. The back of the net was then hit for Sars by Cliona Lynch from long range.

At the quarter of an hour mark, Sarsfields held a decent advantage at 1-2 to 0-0. Fr O’Neil’s attempted to get attacking in the first half, but the Sars defence were working impressively to keep them at bay.

The scores continued to come from a Sars perspective. Ella Woods got a neat score following a fine collective move, while that was added to points from Orlaith Mullins and Lynch. Fr O’Neill’s opened their scoring account through Yvonne Murphy’s points in the latter stages of the first half.

At the break, Sarsfields held a commanding lead at 1-6 to the 0-2 of Fr O’Neill’s.

When the action got back underway for the second half, Sars continued to slot the scores over the crossbar as Lucy Allen and Ella Woods pointed.

To their credit, Fr O’Neill’s refused to throw in the towel and found further scores including through Murphy and Clodagh Finn. As the game headed into the final ten minutes, Sars found the back of the net. Handed a neat pass, Saoirse Desmond maintained her composure and blasted into the back of the net.

Despite a late Fr O’Neill’s fightback, Sarsfields saw proceedings out to a successful conclusion.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch 1-1, L Allen (0-2 f) 0-4, S Desmond 1-0, E Woods 0-3, O Mullins 0-2, M McCarthy 0-1.

Fr O’Neill’s: Y Murphy (0-4 f) 0-5, C Finn, E Fitzpatrick 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy, T Elliott; C Lynch, O McAllen, M Mullins; A Fitzgerald, C Mullins; E Woods, L Allen, K Sheehan; O Mullins, M McCarthy, H Herlihy.

Subs: A McNamara for McAllen (15, inj), S Desmond for McCarthy (46).

FR O’NEILL’S: N Nagle; G O’Neill, C McGrath, S Murphy; R Steele, S Harrington, A Higgins; E Fitzpatrick, N Cowhig; C O’Brien, Y Murphy, K O’Riordan; A Dalton, C O’Doherty, C Finn.

Sub: K Cullinane for O’Doherty (46).

Referee: Fionn Ó Murchú.

