Cork City beaten by Derry in FAI Cup as focus switches back to promotion 

Derry City 2 Cork City 0

CORK City exited the Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round for the successive season after they were defeated by Derry at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night.

The Rebel Army, who played the last 40 minutes of the contest with a man less after Ruairi Keating was sent-off, can have little complaints about the result with Derry being the better side throughout the game.

City’s league priority was somewhat reflected in Colin Healy’s starting 11, with the manager making six changes to the side that defeated Cobh Ramblers from their last outing. The most notable alteration was the inclusion of Gordon Walker, who started his first game of the campaign since breaking his leg in pre-season.

David Harrington, who is subject of interest from several English clubs including Everton, was one of those to drop to the bench, with Jimmy Corcoran replacing the 22-year-old to continue his role as the club’s cup goalkeeper.

The host controlled the majority of possession early in the game. Patrick McEleney in particular was making his presence known. The Candystripes captain threatened the City goal twice before playing a beautiful ball to Ryan Gradyon who was subsequently taken down by Corcoran, leaving referee Gavin Colfer with no choice but to point to the spot.

From the resulting penalty; Will Patching gave Corcoran little chance to redeem himself, with the Derry player sending the ball high into the net to give the home side the lead in the 11th minute.

Derry's Will Patching celebrates scoring. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

The difference in the level of opponent that City faced in Derry compared to the First Division teams they do come up against each week was evident throughout. Ruaidhri Higgins' side were comfortable playing through City when the Rebel Army did press with intention. Patching almost doubled his tally with a dipping effort that Corcoran did well to deal with.

Derry’s midfield trio were enjoying a fruitful evening. Everything good about the home side was conducted by Patching, McEleney and Sadou Diallo. The Candystripes went within inches of being further in front but unfortunately for Michael Duffy, he saw his strike come back off the post.

City offered very little in attack apart from an early effort from top scorer Keating, who endured a frustrating first half. The striker worked gamely for his teammates but was starved of any quality service.

Derry would have had a bigger advantage going in at the interval if it were not for City’s defence. The Rebel Army’s back-four were constantly on the backfoot but did well to keep their side’s deficit to just one goal.

The Premier Division team didn’t show signs of letting up when play resumed with Duffy going close.

City’s task was made more difficult when Keating was harshly given his marching orders for what the referee judged to be a stamp by the player on Mark Connolly.

Despite being down to 10 men, City enjoyed their best spell immediately after Keating’s dismissal. Healy’s side were better in possession and made it difficult for Derry to play through the First Division side.

Diallo, who was one of the star players on the night, scored the second goal of the game with a well-driven half-volley from just inside the penalty area that found its way into the bottom corner of the net.

DERRY: Maher; Coll, McJannet, Connolly, Dummigan (Boyce 78); Diallo, Patching (Glass 61), P McEleney (Thomson 78); Duffy, Graydon (Kavanagh 70), Akintunde (McGonigle 70).

CORK: Corcoran; Walker (O’Mahony 75), Coleman, Honohan, O’Connor; Bolger, Srbely (Crowley 58), Coffey (Britton75); Bargary (Kargbo 58), Keating, McGlade (Doona 58).

Referee: G Colfer.