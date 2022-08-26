Munster lose to Gloucester at Musgrave Park in Graham Rowntree's first game

Munster 19 Gloucester 28

A NEW era for Munster rugby began at Musgrave Park as Graham Rowntree oversaw his first game as head coach but saw his side lose despite a second-half rally.

Munster spent most of the first half pinned inside their own 22 and were seven points down inside the opening minute when a cross-field kick by Adam Hastings was touched down by Ollie Thorley in the corner and Hastings converted.

Ruadhan Quinn replaced Jack O’Sullivan on the Munster side with an injury after two minutes.

It took Munster fifteen minutes to eventually lift the siege with a great break by Jack O’Donoghue but an intercept by Hastings inside his own 22 sent Chris Harris racing away to score under the posts and Hastings added the extras for a 14-0 lead after nineteen minutes.

O’Donoghue rallied his side with some telling runs and Munster tried to run at Gloucester at every opportunity with Simon Zebo, Chris Farrell, and Shane Daly prominent.

Munster fell further behind four minutes before halftime with Mark Atkinson sending Harris in for his second try and Hastings converted.

Gloucester started the second half with 14 changes and again had Munster pinned back for the opening minutes, but Munster found their rhythm and were over the line twice in a four-minute spell with Calvin Nash and Alex Kendellen touching down and Jack Crowley converting one.

Gloucester hit back with a try from Jake Reeves and Lloyd Evans converted to make it 28-12, but Quinn replied with a Munster try, which Crowley converted.

Scorers for Munster: C Nash, A Kendellen, R Quinn tries, J Crowley 2 cons.

Gloucester: C Harris C Harris 2 tries, O Thorley, J Morris tries, A Hastings 3 cons, L Evans con.

Munster: S Zebo; C Nash, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Daly; B Healy, N Cronin; J Wycherly, D Barron, K Knox; C Hurley, E O’Connor; J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: R Quinn for O’Sullivan (1), L O’Connor for Wycherly, S Buckley for Barron, R Salanda for Knox, Patterson for Cronin, J Crowley for Healy, M Fekitoa for Scannell, D Goggin for Farrell (all h/t). E Edogbo for Hurley, P Kelly for E O’Connor (both 51), L Coombes for Zebo, C Phillips for Nash (both 55). D Okeke for Kendellen (59). C Moore for Buckley, C Hurley for O’Donoghue (both 66). T Butler for Daly (68).

GLOUCESTER (First half): K Moyle; T Seabrook, C Harris, M Atkinson, O Thornley; A Hastings, C Chapman; H Elrington, J Singleton, F Balman; F Clarke, A Clark; R Ackermann, H Taylor; B Morgan.

(Second half): R Dunn; J Reeves, B Twelvetrees, G Kevesladze, J Morris; L Evans, S Varney; C Knight, H Walker, J Ford-Robinson; A Davidson, A Clark; C Jordan, F Thomas, J Clement.

Replacement: B O’Connor for Knight (72).

Referee: P Martin (IRFU).