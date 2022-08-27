Work rate was vital factor in Cork City win now they face tough test at DLR Waves

AFTER beating Sligo Rovers 3-2 at Turner’s Cross last Saturday, Cork City Women turn their attention to next weekend’s game against DLR Waves in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

The victory over the Bit O’Red was their first win in five, and it was a performance City are hoping to build on.

The Rebel Army went 1-0 up early in the game through Laura Shine, who calmly slotted in in the 11th minute. Sligo equalised with a long-range shot from Paula McGrory, who made it 2-1 midway through the second half.

City rallied and equalised through club captain Becky Cassin, who scored into the Shed End with 20 minutes left. The Rebel Army were given a free kick with three minutes left in normal time, and Eva Mangan curled this into the top corner.

Despite the feel-good factor surrounding his squad, manager Danny Murphy knows DLR Waves will be a tough task on Saturday.

“It’s a tough game,” he said, “We’re going up there and we’ll try and get a result out of the game and keep improving on what we’ve already done.

It won’t be an easy game. We know that and the girls know that.”

Murphy knows the whole group’s mood was elevated by the victory over Sligo Rovers.

“It will be a massive boost to their confidence because the Sligo game was a massive improvement,” he explained.

“It wasn’t the football they played, but their work rate at times. They wanted to win the ball back and they had the desire to get the ball when we didn’t have it.”

Picture: Larry Cummins

Murphy will travel to Dublin with a regenerated squad after last Saturday’s victory over Sligo Rovers.

Abby McCarthy made a number of key saves to deny the Bit O’Red, who were pushing for an equaliser deep into injury time.

Laura Shine never stopped running on Saturday and she was rewarded with an early goal into the St Anne’s End.

City were also able to bring on experienced players like Ciara McNamara, to help the team see out the win.

The Rebel Army will be facing a DLR Waves team fighting for a midtable finish to the 2022 Women’s National League season.

Graham Kelly’s team are currently sixth in the table and they are level on points with Bohemians. Victory over City would move DLR Waves three points from Galway, who are chasing down Peamount United.

City have faced their Dublin counterparts twice this season, and they were beaten on both occasions. Their first meeting of the 2022 season was last April and DLR Waves won 6-0 at the UCD Bowl.

At the return game in Turner’s Cross, the Dubliners knocked in three and City had no response.