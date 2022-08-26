Graham Cummins: Cork City should push hard to cause an FAI Cup upset in Derry

FRIDAY: Extra.ie FAI Cup: Derry City v Cork City, 7.45pm.

IN some sense this is a ‘free hit’ for Cork City.

They go into the game as underdogs, being the lower league side against a Premier Division team who are unbeaten in their last eight league matches.

Also factor in that City are the away team, and the journey to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is one of longest possible in this country, the odds are against City advancing to the quarter-finals.

The pressure is off Colin Healy’s side because their priority has been and is getting promoted. However I think calling this a ‘free hit’ is disrespectful to City as a club, and the players involved in this team.

The Rebel Army are arguably the biggest in the country. The players will feel that they are good enough to be competing with the very best, and this will be an excellent platform for them to show that.

A weaker City side defeated Sligo Rovers, who were in a similar position in the table to where Derry find themselves now, in the competition last season. That was a bigger upset than what it would be were Healy’s men to cause another shock and knock Derry out.

That Sligo game may have been referenced in team meetings this week to show the players they can defy the odds again.

Having that seven-point cushion in the First Division means that City can look at this fixture as more of a chance to get one step closer to playing in the Aviva Stadium, rather than as a distraction that it might have been regarded when, the hard draw was made at the beginning of the month.

If City’s advantage was narrower over Galway United, then I would be saying that this game should have been seen as one to leave many first-team regulars out of. But their healthy lead over Galway allows the Rebel Army to take this competition more seriously, but to a certain extent.

By that I mean; I wouldn’t be risking any players that I was concerned about with injury if I were the City manager.

Colin Healy shouldn’t take a chance on a player that has struggled with injury of late, in case that player developed a further problem and missed league games because of it.

Healy has shown that he is cautious this season when it comes to players returning from injury. He understands the consequences that rushing a player back can have.

It’s refreshing to see a manager act in this way, because it shows they are concerned about a player’s welfare where a lot of managers wouldn’t.

They would rush a player back in the hope of just getting them through the injury rather than be concerned about the impact that could have on a player long-term.

Cian Murphy missed last week’s encounter with Cobh Ramblers after pulling out of the warm-up with a calf injury. He could be on the bench at best, but I would be shocked if he started this game.

He will be a loss to City because he gives the team energy and pace, which will be needed against a Derry side you would imagine will have the majority of possession.

His absence will probably give Louis Britton another opportunity in the starting 11.

EXPECTATION

The former Waterford loaner has struggled since his arrival on Leeside. There was a huge expectation on Britton when the club announced his signing but he hasn’t reached those levels.

Against Cobh; Britton produced his best performance in a City shirt, although he will be disappointed not to have scored having had two excellent chances. He is yet to score for his new club.

That will be playing on his mind. He is a player lacking confidence and were he to score, we could see a completely different player.

All the pressure will be on Derry ahead of this game, but the City players will put an expectation on themselves that they can qualify for the quarter-finals.

They will be going to Derry believing that they should be winning the game.