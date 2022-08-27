Cork GAA: Qualifying with two points and missing out with four, the vagaries of the group stages

WITH so many possibilities abounding in the top four tiers of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Hurling Championships as the group stages conclude this weekend, it’s worth reiterating the tie-break situation where teams finish on the same number of points after three games.

Where two teams are level, the result between them when they met shall determine who finishes higher. However, if that match was a draw, then scoring difference – i.e. scores in favour minus scores against – is used and that is also the primary tie-break where more than two teams are tied.

On the off-chance that the scoring difference is the same, the side with the most scored would get the nod and if, after all that, the clubs still cannot be separated, then a play-off would take place. One would imagine that, with the schedule already stretched close to as thinly as it can be, that this would be highly troublesome – it’s likely that such a match would have to take place in midweek.

A walkover almost certainly won’t happen, but it was the cause of some controversy in West Cork a couple of weeks ago, when Barryroe, Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh and Argideen Rangers finished level on points in a group where Bandon had lost all of their games, one a walkover to Barryroe.

In such a scenario, the results involving the bottom side are omitted and scoring difference in the games involving only the teams tied on points are used, with scores for and then a play-off next in the hierarchy.

By and large, the introduction of the group stage has proven to be a success, all the more so as the previous two years have seen the scheduling been dictated by factors outside of the control of Cork County Board or the wider association.

Regardless of the start date, the teams involved have a gauge of what their results are likely to translate to – three wins will secure top spot and maybe an automatic semi-final berth; two victories may not give first place but almost certainly will be enough to qualify; one win and you’re in uncertain territory, perhaps more likely to finish third than second; and three defeats is the fast route to the relegation play-off.

That’s all in the abstract, of course, and it doesn’t take into account the fact that there will be draws as well as wins and losses; ultimately, a team’s results have to be taken in the context of the other three sides in their group as, theoretically, a side can miss out despite amassing four points in their first two games – a fate that befell St Catherine’s last year – and they can advance with just two to their name, having lost their first two matches, like Courcey Rovers in 2020.

DATA

While the past two years do not represent a massive sample size, there are nevertheless 30 different groups from which to mine data, three in each of the five grades. In just under half of those – 14, to be precise – there were no draws and final points tallies of six, four, two and zero and in eight others, the group winners also finished with six points while three was good enough for second in five of those and two points came second in one (the aforementioned group featuring Courceys in the 2020 PIHC, as they tied with Youghal and Aghada).

That leaves eight groups – 26.67 percent – where the group winners had either five or four points (four groups in each case).

In 23 of the 30 groups, the runners-up had four points, while there were eight occasions where three points was good enough only for third place compared to the five instances where a second-placed team had three.

On one occasion – in last year’s SAHC, where Kanturk and Blarney drew with each other and won their other two games – were group winners and runners-up level on five points.

Equally, while picking up a draw might be considered a help in terms of avoiding the relegation play-off between the two lowest-ranked bottom sides, but of course that is contingent on the other sides in fourth place losing all of their matches.

Twice – in last year’s Premier SHC and the 2020 Lower IHC – the play-off featured a team that had earned a draw in the round-robin but both of those sides, Charleville and Barryroe respectively, managed to stave off the draw and overcome Carrigtwohill and Ballymartle.