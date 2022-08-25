Cork City made the long FAI Cup journey to Derry in high spirits

CORK City made the long trip north on Thursday, as they prepare to take on Premier Division side Derry City in the second round of the FAI Cup on Friday night at the Brandywell.

City overcame local rivals Cobh Ramblers 1-0 in the first round, while Derry had a comfortable win over nonleague side Oliver Bond Celtic.

While both teams may look forward to a break from league action, it won’t take away from the competitiveness of this game. Both sides will want to go all the way.

A tough task for Colin Healy’s side, who have probably got the toughest draw in the competition, with the travel alone being tough in itself. However, it’s a game Healy and his squad are looking forward to.

“Without doubt I believe we got the toughest draw, but it is what it is and we look forward to giving tonight’s game a real go,” said Healy.

“Derry are a serious side with quality all over the pitch and experience of playing in Europe, and they have a great Manager in Ruaidhrí Higgins, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

BOOST

Last week’s game against Cobh Ramblers has given Healy’s side a huge boost heading into this tie.

“Last week again our lads showed great character. Cobh is not an easy place to go to. Their pitch isn’t great. So it was a fantastic three points for us.

Cork City supporters cheer on their team against Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“The lads continue to show great work rate, they don’t give up and I think that was very evident in Cobh.

“The dressing room was good after the game because Cobh played well and it was a tough game for us, but at the end of the day it’s all about winning and even if you don’t play well, the three points is what matters.

I would expect the same attitude and work-rate from the lads. The cup has been a great competition for us over the years.

"To play in the Aviva would be great, and has to be a huge incentive for any player.

“There are a lot of great teams left in the competition so it is a tough task however we will treat tonight’s game like any other game and with the attitude of trying to get the victory.

“We have a full squad to choose from and whether I want to rest players or not, it’s a game I’ll still be going out to win. I certainly wouldn’t be travelling this far, not to hoping for a win.”

While a win isn’t that important, it’s an opportunity for City to test themselves and give us an idea of what’s in store for next season, with the hope and expectation of them being promoted to top tier.

It will be interesting to see how much of a gap there is between the sides and what work will be needed for next season.

There is no pressure on City, and I feel that may stand to them in terms of playing with more confidence.

Let’s hope it’s a good game that will set them up nicely ahead of their league game against Longford next week.

A huge game for City, so let’s hope they can avoid any injuries, and can get a good rest before they return to league action next weekend.