Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 17:55

Cork City made the long FAI Cup journey to Derry in high spirits

Top of the First Division but there's no pressure on Colin Healy's side when they face Derry City away
Cork City made the long FAI Cup journey to Derry in high spirits

Cork City's Ruairi Keating celebrates his match-winning goal against Cobh Ramblers last week. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barbara O'Connell

CORK City made the long trip north on Thursday, as they prepare to take on Premier Division side Derry City in the second round of the FAI Cup on Friday night at the Brandywell.

City overcame local rivals Cobh Ramblers 1-0 in the first round, while Derry had a comfortable win over nonleague side Oliver Bond Celtic.

While both teams may look forward to a break from league action, it won’t take away from the competitiveness of this game. Both sides will want to go all the way.

A tough task for Colin Healy’s side, who have probably got the toughest draw in the competition, with the travel alone being tough in itself. However, it’s a game Healy and his squad are looking forward to.

“Without doubt I believe we got the toughest draw, but it is what it is and we look forward to giving tonight’s game a real go,” said Healy.

“Derry are a serious side with quality all over the pitch and experience of playing in Europe, and they have a great Manager in Ruaidhrí Higgins, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

BOOST

Last week’s game against Cobh Ramblers has given Healy’s side a huge boost heading into this tie.

“Last week again our lads showed great character. Cobh is not an easy place to go to. Their pitch isn’t great. So it was a fantastic three points for us.

Cork City supporters cheer on their team against Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Cork City supporters cheer on their team against Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“The lads continue to show great work rate, they don’t give up and I think that was very evident in Cobh.

“The dressing room was good after the game because Cobh played well and it was a tough game for us, but at the end of the day it’s all about winning and even if you don’t play well, the three points is what matters.

I would expect the same attitude and work-rate from the lads. The cup has been a great competition for us over the years. 

"To play in the Aviva would be great, and has to be a huge incentive for any player.

“There are a lot of great teams left in the competition so it is a tough task however we will treat tonight’s game like any other game and with the attitude of trying to get the victory.

“We have a full squad to choose from and whether I want to rest players or not, it’s a game I’ll still be going out to win. I certainly wouldn’t be travelling this far, not to hoping for a win.”

While a win isn’t that important, it’s an opportunity for City to test themselves and give us an idea of what’s in store for next season, with the hope and expectation of them being promoted to top tier.

It will be interesting to see how much of a gap there is between the sides and what work will be needed for next season.

There is no pressure on City, and I feel that may stand to them in terms of playing with more confidence.

Let’s hope it’s a good game that will set them up nicely ahead of their league game against Longford next week.

A huge game for City, so let’s hope they can avoid any injuries, and can get a good rest before they return to league action next weekend.

More in this section

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Carrow Road Cork's Adam Idah marks comeback with goal for Norwich 
Jesse Evans to do the business this evening in Bellewstown for Cork owner Tomas Singleton Jesse Evans to do the business this evening in Bellewstown for Cork owner Tomas Singleton
Greenwood capture CWSSL Division 1 title in style with big win over Kinsale Greenwood capture CWSSL Division 1 title in style with big win over Kinsale
cork soccer
<p>Cork goalkeeper David Harrington during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Bray Wanderers and Cork City at Carlisle Grounds in Bray, Wicklow. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington set for a move to England with Everton amongst the favourites to sign him

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more