Former Cork stars led by Brian O'Driscoll are club championship top scorers

Lurking menacingly in third position, is Luke Connolly, the Nemo Rangers sharpshooter continuing the link with past players associated with the Cork jersey.
Minor knee surgery after the inter-county season has restricted his involvement though Cillian Myers-Murray has stepped into the breach admirably with 0-15, 11 frees.
1. Brian O’Driscoll (Carbery) 1-20 (1-0 penalty, 0-11 f).
2. Ruairí Deane (Carbery) 2-14 (0-10 f).
3. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers) 3-8 (1-0 penalty, 0-4 f, 0-1 45).
4. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) 0-15 (0-10 f); Cillian Myers-Murray 0-15 (0-11 f).
6. Sean Daly (Carbery) 0-13 (0-8 f).
7. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) 2-6; Daniel Goulding 0-12 (0-8 f).
9. Mark Lenihan (Avondhu) 2-5 (0-3 f); Sean Terry O’Sullivan (Beara) 0-11 (0-9 f).