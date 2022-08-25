Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 10:32

Former Cork stars led by Brian O'Driscoll are club championship top scorers

Including the colleges/divisional section of the PSFC, O'Driscoll and Ruairí Deane have been the leading lights so far
Brian O'Driscoll, Carbery, takes on Sean O'Sullivan, Avondhu. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mark Woods

IT shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that three Carbery players are in the leading half-dozen marksmen in the Bon Secours county PSFC.

Neither would it represent any kind of a shock that last season’s top scorer, Steven Sherlock, doesn’t feature at all, but the championship is still in its infancy, really.

It stands to reason that the champions ultimately supply the top scorer and Carbery’s trio are benefitting from having played an inordinate number of games already.

Their 0-16 to 0-15 win over Duhallow was their fifth outing in the newly constructed Divisions/Colleges section following victories over Imokilly, Beara, Avondhu, and UCC.

It allowed the rejuvenated Brian O’Driscoll from the Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s club to compile an impressive 1-20, featuring the goal from a penalty against College and 11 frees.

His role at midfield has caught the attention of on-lookers with the freedom to play the game as he sees it and O’Driscoll has also accepted the added onerous responsibility of free-taker.

Another member of the ‘former’ Cork player contingent, Ruairi Deane from Bantry Blue occupies second spot, just three points adrift of his colleague, on 2-14.

He too is responsible for those frees generally taken by left-footers, and Deane’s 10 points in that sphere have also been more than helpful in the south-west’s march to the last seven.

Lurking menacingly in third position, is Luke Connolly, the Nemo Rangers sharpshooter continuing the link with past players associated with the Cork jersey.

Nemo Rangers' Luke Connolly scores a fine point against Newcestown. Picture: David Keane.
That he has compiled 3-8 already is ominous for those seeking the fictional golden boot, which would take on a surgical dimension given the nature of the sponsors.

Connolly has played just twice in the championship and he has displayed leadership qualities in his new role as captain, his tally including a goal from a penalty in the last outing against Castlehaven, four frees and one 45.

The Nemo skipper is no stranger at or near the summit of the scoring charts, having filled the number 1 slot in the 2020 march to a 22nd title, when Connolly finished with 7-22, 12 frees, one ‘mark’ and the usual goal from a penalty.

St Finbarr’s are the defending champions and their leading scorer might normally be Sherlock, but his appearances have been restricted to a closing quarter in the last game against Carrigaline.

Minor knee surgery after the inter-county season has restricted his involvement though Cillian Myers-Murray has stepped into the breach admirably with 0-15, 11 frees.

St Finbarr's Cillian Myers Murray on the ball. Picture: Gavin Browne
St Finbarr's Cillian Myers Murray on the ball. Picture: Gavin Browne

It’s practically identical to Castlehaven marksman, Brian Hurley, who also has 0-15 to his name, 10 of those points coming from frees.

They are joint fourth and lagging just two points adrift is the third member of the Carbery set, corner-forward Sean Daly from the Randal Óg club.

He was very prominent in the opening round 2-18 to 1-10 win over Imokilly, accounting for 0-7, including four frees.

Daly’s 0-13 return is another element in Carbery’s progress and while he scored a lone point against Duhallow, it happened to be his side’s opener and helped them settle after their opponents kicked the first two points inside as many minutes.

Interestingly, a second Barrs forward, Brian Hayes, has made his presence felt with 2-6 from play to add further substance to the belief that with a fit-again Sherlock, Myers-Murray, and Hayes, the holders are as potent as any up top.

Add in another youngster, Ethan Twomey, who has 1-6 to his credit, and you can see why the champions are not overly reliant on any one individual for scorers.

And still, Sherlock’s importance to any successful title defence cannot be stressed enough, underscored by his critical 3-41 en route to last season’s triumph when the sharpshooter was often the main difference.

His 17 frees as well as four 45s were hugely beneficial and yet Sherlock’s 0-20 from play often doesn’t grab as much attention as it should.

PSFC leading scorers

1. Brian O’Driscoll (Carbery) 1-20 (1-0 penalty, 0-11 f).

2. Ruairí Deane (Carbery) 2-14 (0-10 f).

3. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers) 3-8 (1-0 penalty, 0-4 f, 0-1 45).

4. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) 0-15 (0-10 f); Cillian Myers-Murray 0-15 (0-11 f).

6. Sean Daly (Carbery) 0-13 (0-8 f).

7. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) 2-6; Daniel Goulding 0-12 (0-8 f).

9. Mark Lenihan (Avondhu) 2-5 (0-3 f); Sean Terry O’Sullivan (Beara) 0-11 (0-9 f).

