MSL: Ringmahon have the squad to challenge for league, including ex-Cork City star Gearóid Morrissey

ON paper they certainly look like they could be league contenders for this season’s in the Munster Senior League premier division title.

Ringmahon manager Aidan Foley has done well to attract some great players to the club.

Following a comfortable win over Pearse Celtic in their opening game of the season, in the Centenary Senior Cup, they will face Midleton in the third round at home tomorrow, a game that team coach Derek O’Sullivan knows will be a tough test but one that they are looking forward to.

“Midleton was a tough draw to get, but we’re ready after a good pre-season and a great start against Pearse, so hopefully we can advance to the next round because it will give us extra time to get more lads game time before the league begins,” said O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan has been involved with the club for over three decades; he played right through schoolboys and captained the senior team and is playing with the junior team.

Such is his knowledge of the game and his passion for the club, he has committed to the coaching staff under Foley and alongside Rob Ryan, John Naughton, Kieran O’Connell, and Richie St Ledger. All are determined to win silverware this season.

“We have worked really hard during pre-season. We played Rockmount, Corinthians, and Cobh winning all those games, but the important thing was game time for the lads with such a big squad everyone got good game time.

“We also had a good run out against Killarney Celtic, beating them down there, so overall we were pretty pleased by the way pre-season went.

As a squad we would be hoping to be at the business end of all major cups this year.

“The league is the priority and the FAI Intermediate Cup, but it would be nice to add some local cups as well.

“We would like to improve on our start from last season. We were missing a few and Covid didn’t help, but we got a few bodies in and around Christmas and we hit the ground running from there, but unfortunately, we had too much ground to makeup and Rockmount weren’t dropping many points either, so that’s a big thing for us this year.”

And with the quality of players brought in, I certainly wouldn’t bet against that.

“There’s a great mixture of youth and experience in our squad. The likes of Philly Keane, Anthony MacAlavey, Rico (Eric Grimes) our keeper, Badger (Roy Kenny), and Jack Cairns.

“These lads have been around a while and know the league well. We also have young exciting lads in Chris O’Reilly, Timmy O’Reilly, Aaron Ahern, Euan Lee, Cameron Harlson, Stevie O’Leary, and Dean Swords.

EXPERIENCE

“We brought in Gearoid Morrissey and Anto O’Donnell. Two very experienced players with League of Ireland backgrounds and a great competitive nature.

“Corey Galvin has also come in but is injured at the moment, but he’s itching to get back and show us what he can do.

“We have two former players back at the club, Maddy Cisse and Chris Fox. Alan Happi is back after a spell with Cobh Ramblers and looks a very good young prospect as is Adam Delurey who has come up from last year’s successful youth team, so the squad we have assembled looks promising.

Having Gearoid back is huge for the club. He’s a Mahon man through and through and when he speaks in the dressing room everyone listens.

“The career he’s had so far has been amazing and even off the pitch he passes on a lot of what he’s seen to the younger lads and the underage and this is great for the club.

“We are excited for the season ahead.”

Jack Chambers, Minister of State for Sport & The Gaeltacht and Cork City Councillor Mary Rose Desmond, with Ringmahon Rangers committee members and juvenile players during their recent visit. Picture: Doug Minihane

While there is a lot of work been done on the pitch, Ringmahon continue to develop their facilities and for O’Sullivan, it’s what has attracted many to the club.

“Huge credit to the committee, who work day and night to improve the club.

“We just opened a new astro pitch which is going to drive Ringmahon forward for the years to come.

“Our club is the heart of Mahon and it’s fantastic to see the underage flourishing and that’s great credit to the club and all the volunteers, so hopefully over the next few years the club can achieve the goals it deserves.”