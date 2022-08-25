Greenwood capture CWSSL Division 1 title in style with big win over Kinsale

Kinsale 0

Greenwood 8

GREENWOOD captured the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Division 1 title in fine style with an emphatic 8-0 win over a spirited Kinsale side at Madden Park last night and concluded their league campaign on a high.

Greenwood knew what they had to do coming into the game – get a result of any kind and the title would be theirs for the very first time, and they certainly did not disappoint, attacking from the very start and scored their first courtesy of Hilary O’Connor who stormed through the Kinsale defence to open her teams account after only two minutes of play.

The visitors pressed forward with chances falling to Viven Melia, Greice Fagarolli and Ann Marie O’Connell before Katie Foley added a second in the 9th minute scoring from the corner of the area.

Kinsale were confined to their own half of the field, and had their first attempt on goal in the 10th minute only for Eimer Hayes’s effort to go wide of the post.

Kinsale who played against Greenwood in the CWSSL Senior Div 1 match at Madden Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Kinsale fell even further behind in the 19th minute when Melia ran about 30 yards into the Kinsale penalty area and found the far corner of the net as the game was well and truly won at this stage of the game.

Despite the score, Kinsale were playing very well and matched Greenwood in many areas across the field but found themselves 4-0 down in the 34th minute when Melia turned her marker and fired the ball into the far corner.

Kinsale won their first corner a minute later and were unlucky not to have opened their account moments later when Lucy Carters effort hit the post, the rebound falling to Hayes which was well met by Linss in the Greenwood goal.

Kinsale attempted to get back into the game from the restart, with Greenwood keeper doing well to gather the ball ahead of Lily Fay, but found themselves five down in the 48th minute with Fragarolli scoring from 15 yards.

The home side were unlucky again in the 55th minute when Fay managed to round the keeper only to see her goal bound effort cleared off the line, but two goals in the space of four minutes for Greenwood with Melia and Fragarolli scoring as they were proving to be too strong for the Kinsale side.

Kinsale were looking for the consolation goal but were up against a stern Greenwood keeper who made a string of excellent saves denying Lorraine Copithorne, Carter and Fay another chance falling to Copthorne whose effort came off the crossbar as it just wasn’t Kinsale’s day who could have easily had four or five to their name.

Greenwood who played against Kinsale in the CWSSL Senior Div 1 match at Madden Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In the end, Ali Burke added another for Greenwood with five minutes remaining confirming the three points to capture the Division 1 title with the trophy being presented by Marie O’Leary of the CWSSL to Greenwood captain Linda Montgomery amid scenes of delight.

Kinsale: Casey Keenaghan, Tara Gleasure, Sophie Cumiskey, Eadaoin O’Leary, Emma O’Brien, Lily Faye, Eimer Hayes, Lorraine Copithorne, Melissa Brunner, Aisling Power, Lucy Carter, Grainne Corrigan, Jane Fehily, Orla Rice, Lisa Copithorne

Greenwood: Caroline Linss, Hilary O’Connor, Linda Montgomery, Amo Kelly, Sinead Dundon, Sarah Walsh, Katie Foley, Ali Burke, Ann Marie O’Connell, Viven Melia. Greice Fragarolli, Tracy Shine, Grainne O’Shea, Romy Schijver, Louise O’Shea, Emma Kierns

Referee: Alan O’Connor.