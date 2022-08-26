Three sides in the hunt for final premier junior hurling knockout spot

There is just one Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC knockout place up for grabs as the group stages wind down this evening – but there are three teams in the running to fill it.

All of the games take place at 7pm tonight. In Group B of the fifth-tier championship, last year’s junior A champions Ballygiblin take on Argideen Rangers in Riverstown with both teams on four points and sure of progression after beating Ballygarvan and Dripsey. It means that their game is to determine first and second place in the section, with the possibility of the winners having one of the best two records across the three groups, which would guarantee a semi-final spot.

Ovens is the venue for the Ballygarvan-Dripsey game, where neither can advance but they know that victory will alleviate any worries with regard to relegation.

It’s a similar scenario in Group C – Tracton and Russell Rovers are in the box seats and all that is to be decided is the finishing order when they do battle in Caherlag. Glen Rovers and St Catherine’s are the other two sides in that group and Lisgoold is the site for their tussle for third spot and the avoidance of fourth and a possible relegation play-off.

It means that Group A is the only one with some uncertainty as to who advances, though conversely it is the only one where the group winners are already known. That accolade has gone to Kilbrittain, who have recorded wins over Milford and St Finbarr’s, who play each other in Kanturk this evening.

Milford are on two points with the Barrs and Barryroe both on one. Even if Kilbrittain were to lose their West Cork derby with Barryroe in Ballinspittle and Milford came out on top in the Battle of the Blues in Kanturk, Jamie Wall’s side would have the head-to-head advantage over Claude Gough’s men.

The task is simple for Milford – win or draw and they are through in second place behind Kilbrittain. If the Barrs were to triumph, then they would be through as long as Barryroe – whose scoring difference is 13 points better than the Togher side – didn’t win.

For Barryroe’s part, if they were to beat Kilbrittain, they would be hoping for a narrow Barrs victory in the other match to allow them to take second place. Kilbrittain, beaten by Lisgoold in last year’s final, will of course be aiming for a third straight victory and a semi-final spot.

Tonight’s action sets in train a busy weekend of hurling championship action. The IAHC groups conclude tomorrow afternoon with 2pm throw-ins while the SAHC games are at 7pm.

Then, on Sunday, the Premier IHC third-round ties take place at 2pm while the Premier SHC matches are at 4pm.

The Premier JHC is an outlier in terms of qualification spots decided already – nobody is guaranteed progression in premier senior or premier intermediate, Fr O’Neills are the only senior A sure of advancing while Cloughduv, Sarsfields and Kildorrery have half of the six intermediate A spots accounted for.