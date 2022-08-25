S&C coach Leon Foley on why recovery is crucial to Cork City's success

WITH only six league games remaining, Cork City’s strength and conditioning coach Leon Foley believes that recovery is crucial for the players at this time of the season.

The players’ physical condition and fitness levels have been key to the team’s success this season and Foley believes that the management does focus heavily on these areas to make sure that the players can cope with the demands placed on them.

“I suppose, during the season, and the beginning of the season, we are looking at replicating the demands of a game in training with specific drills,” Foley said.

“Drills that produce a high physical output. You see it sometimes with new signings. It takes them time to get used to the high-intensity demands that the manager wants.

“We have really been hammering home the importance of recovery for players, especially when we have a dense amount of fixtures, which we have had more of lately. So we are looking at the quality of sleep players are getting.

“Making sure they are getting the eight to nine hours they need to repair their bodies and minds. We used to track players’ sleep with a questionnaire in the morning, but I found that you can be caught up in numbers.

“It has been more beneficial to build a relationship with the players on a personal level. So that you aren’t coming in just asking players to give you a number on how they slept.

You don’t want to be seen as just an iPad coach. You want to be seen as more of a human being, so it is important that you have a conversation with players.

“You find out then how players are sleeping and what could be affecting their sleep. We do advise players what they should be doing to provide a better night’s sleep.

“Like staying off their phones and televisions in the room. If players aren’t sleeping well then their minds and bodies won’t be able to cope with the demands that are placed on them and they are starting to see that more and more now.

Leon Foley doing a warm up with the squad.

“Players know that we want to help them become the best they can be. In fairness, they want the best for themselves.

“They do realise that besides the nights before games that our Monday and Tuesday sessions can be physically demanding and if they aren’t sleeping right then they are not going to get the maximum benefit from the sessions and won’t improve as players.

“The quality of nutrition is also monitored. Making sure that they are consuming the right things to have them prepared for a match day.

“We bring the players into the Mardyke Arena the day after games. We use the hydro pool there. There are also optional ice baths for lads at the training ground.

INDIVIDUAL APPROACH

“Some of the players won’t be too keen on them while others find them to be very beneficial. So we do take an individual approach with lads as well.

“We have protein shakes that players are encouraged to take straight after a game.

“There isn’t a specific time frame, but research suggests that within half an hour is the ideal time for players to get 40 grams of protein into their bodies to help their muscles recover.

“After away games, we might have something like chicken curry on the bus but some players don’t like eating straight after a game and might bring their own food, more fluids like a shake rather than eating a big meal.

“Again it is all more individualised in getting in the protein. Players don’t have to have something within 30 minutes, but it is important they have something.

“We have to make sure that lads are fresh as well. For example, if players did two intense sessions in a row and then another one was planned, and players were reporting that they were sleeping poorly, then that would be reported to the manager and things would be altered for that.

With the intensity of sessions, our jobs are to make sure that players are feeling good going into the game.

“Fitness levels are really built up during pre-season and then it is all about maintaining the players' fitness and strengths during the season.

“We would give them certain gym programmes to ensure that they are maintaining that tissue tolerance in any injury-prone area.”