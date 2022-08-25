Castlehaven showed real steel in 2012 to come back and claim county crown

THIS season is the 10th anniversary of a famous Castlehaven county title victory, which they followed by retaining the Andy Scannell Cup the following winter, having also reached the final in 2011, losing to UCC.

On what was a memorable outing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Haven, they bridged a gap to 2003. There were emotional scenes in the old Páirc as the giants of West Cork football prevailed against Duhallow.

It was a final which had plenty of inter-county talent on show. For Castlehaven there was Damien Cahalane, of course, the son of 1990 All-Ireland football winner Niall, but also a gifted dual star in his own right, successful with Cork underage teams and a senior hurler to this day.

Also featuring for Castlehaven were Mark Collins and Brian Hurley, a pair that went on to become mainstays of the Cork senior footballers across the last decade.

At the helm in 2012 as the manager of Castlehaven was James McCarthy, someone that was also involved in the club’s 2003 county senior football triumph.

ALL-STAR

On the other side, Duhallow had Aidan Walsh in their ranks, fresh from collecting his second All-Star award in 2012 for his performances in the Cork geansaí.

That was in fact the last year Cork have won All-Stars in Gaelic Football or landed the Munster senior crown.

Also in the Duhallow team was Cork football legend Donncha O’Connor, another mainstay of the Duhallow divisional setup and he also has continued to line out and star for Duhallow right up to the present day in 2022, as he rolls back the years with his fine scoring talents.

On that famous October afternoon, Shane Nolan provided the crucial score, as he found the back of the net in the closing stages.

Shane Nolan celebrates scoring the key goal. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

After a ball across into his path by Mark Collins, Nolan was on hand to fist the ball into the back of the net.

Speaking to The Echo Castlehaven manager James McCarthy said: “We’re obviously delighted and relieved too, because we deserved a break after two years now.

“It was a tough, close, tactical game and I thought both teams evened themselves out, but we were definitely under pressure when a man down after Chris Hayes, our playmaker, went off.

“I said at half time if someone gets a goal that’s going to win it because three points would have been hard to get back in that game.”

On how his side responded to losing in the 2011 final to UCC, McCarthy added: “If you looked at us last year, we were playing super football, but we’re not as flamboyant this time. We lost a county final because we allowed a man run the length of the field and conceded a goal.

We’re not telling our players to play negatively. Our wing-forwards put in a lot of work as they did and it’s a 20-man game these days.

“And we have three or four forwards there who would make any team. Brian Hurley was only 10 when I was in charge back in 2003 and he’s playing for us, so we don’t want to wait another nine years for a title.”

Castlehaven went on in 2012 to represent Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship.

In the quarter-final, Castlehaven faced Dromcollogher/Broadford of Limerick and the Cork side came out with a 1-15 to 0-7 win.

They faced Waterford club Stradbally in the second semi-final, emerging as 1-5 to 0-7 victors. A Seanie Cahalane goal, in the end, proved to be crucial.

That set up a Munster SFC final clash with Dr Crokes of Kerry. In the end despite the best of efforts from Castlehaven, Dr Crokes won out, 0-19 to 0-12, with Kerry footballing great Colm Cooper chief among the scorers for the Killarney club.

As for the present crop of Castlehaven players in the 2022 Bon Secours Cork Premier Senior Football Championship, they look to be well placed to launch a strong championship challenge.

After two games played in their group, Castlehaven still are well in contention to qualify for the knockout stages. They are currently second in the group, one point ahead of Clonakilty and Newcestown.

In the final round of group stage games Castlehaven will play Newcestown. That is fixed for Sunday week at 4pm in Rossmore.