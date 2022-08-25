Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 07:30

Throwback Thursday: When northside hurling rivals Glen and Na Piarsaigh collide

Neighbours are paired in the last Premier Senior Hurling Championship group game this Sunday
Simon Kennefick of Glen Rovers in action against Shane Forde of Na Piarsaigh at an empty Páirc Uí Rinn in 2020. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

ON a super Sunday of hurling championship action, great rivals Glen Rovers and Na Piarsaigh meet in the unusual setting of Carrigtwohill.

The Glen are looking for a win to make the knockout stages have lost to Erin's Own in their opener before bouncing back against Bishopstown. Na Piarsaigh could technically progress on scoring difference if they win by 10 points and the Town lose to Erin's Own but avoiding a relegation playoff is also a concern.

The Glen have been far more consistent than Piarsaighs lately, county champions in 2015 and '16, they also made the final in '14, '19 and the past two seasons.

2017 SHC Fourth Round: Na Piarsaigh 1-12 Glen Rovers 0-14

Piarsaigh knocked out a three-in-a-row chasing Glen at Páirc Uí Rinn in 2017, with Padraig Guest converting the winning free in the eighth minute of injury time.

Na Piarsaigh celebrate their win against Glen Rovers in 2017. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Na Piarsaigh celebrate their win against Glen Rovers in 2017. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Guest nailed the key score but goalkeeper Paul O’Sullivan had denied Mark Dooley a certain goal with a brilliant save late on.

A first-half burst of 1-6 was crucial for the underdogs, Shane Forde goaling, before the Glen rallied and Conor Dorris tied the game 0-12 to 1-9. 

Na Piarsaigh got the better of Bandon in the quarter-final before falling short against Blackrock. Imokilly then defeated the Rockies to secure the first of three successive counties.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: P Guest 0-7 (0-6 f), S Forde 1-0, D Lee 0-2, A Hogan, P Gould, C Buckley 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: P Horgan 0-8 (0-5 f, 0-1 sl), C Dorris 0-2, B Moylan, G Callanan, D Noonan, M Dooley 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH: P O’Sullivan; A Brady, E Gunning, E Moynihan (c); A Dennehy, K Forde, C Buckley; C Joyce, A Hogan; A Dennehy, D Lee, K Buckley; P Gould, S Forde, P Guest.

Subs: P O’Rourke for Forde (37), E Sheehan for Hogan (53), E Hanifin for Gould (60).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; D Dooling, S McDonnell, A Lynch; A O’Donovan, B Moylan, G Callanan (c); D Cronin, D Noonan; D Brosnan, P Horgan, E O’Connell; C Dorris, M Dooley, D Busteed.

Subs: D Cunningham for Busteed (h-t), G Kennefick for O’Connell (36).

Referee: N Wall (Carrigaline).

2020 PSHC Group C: Glen Rovers 2-21 Na Piarsaigh 0-12

The Glen hadn't beaten their neighbours since 2008 before they ruthlessly secured top seeding and a place in the Premier SHC semi-finals two years ago when Covid restrictions left Páirc Uí Rinn deserted. 

Patrick Horgan hit 0-13, though a penalty effort struck the post and went wide, while Simon Kennefick grabbed 1-4 and Rob Downey added 1-1. 

Former Cork underage hurler Evan Sheehan was Piarsaigh's go-to forward, finishing with 0-9, five from play.

Rovers subsequently beat Erin's Own in the last four but were edged out by Blackrock after extra time in the county final.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 0-13 (0-10 f), S Kennefick 1-4, R Downey 1-1, D Brosnan, L Coughlan, M Dooley 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: E Sheehan 0-9 (0-4 f), S Forde, C Hanifin, G Joyce 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; S McDonnell, D Dooling, A Lynch; R Downey, B Moylan, D Noonan; D Cronin, A O’Donovan; D Brosnan, P Horgan, M Dooley; C Dorris, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.

Subs: D Tynan for Dooley (42-47, blood), L Horgan for Coughlan (47).

NA PIARSAIGH: L Donovan; A Dennehy, K Power, C Buckley; G Joyce, C Joyce, D Connery; K Forde, K Buckley; C Hanifin, E Sheehan, K Moynihan; D Gunning, P Guest, S Forde.

Subs: E Hanifin for Gunning (43), G Healy for Buckley (46), D Lee for Moynihan (51), D Maguire for C Hanifin (60).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer).

