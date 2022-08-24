Bantry Blues safely through to PIFC knock-out stage with a game to spare

ONLY one club, Bantry Blues, are guaranteed to contest the knock-out phase of the Bon Secours county PIFC at the moment.

The west Cork club top Group B following wins over Aghada and Castletownbere and can’t be caught with one round of fixtures remaining.

Bantry take on struggling Na Piarsaigh in Dunmanway on Sunday week at 2pm looking for a direct passage to the semi-finals.

All games start at the same time to ensure everyone’s signing from the same hymn sheet.

Former Cork star Ruairi Deane, who put his body on the line for the Carbery cause against Duhallow at the weekend, is clearly a major plus for Bantry, scoring goals in both victories.

The others, in the 2-11 to 1-9 win over Aghada and the 3-11 to 0-19 thriller against Castletownbere, came from the Coakleys, Arthur and Kevin, and Paul Cronin.

The Aghada-Castletownbere tie in Enniskeane is a winner-take-all-affair though a draw would suffice for Aghada because of their superior +10 scoring difference.

The other two sections are filled with all sorts of possibilities and while Nemo Rangers’ second string and Kanturk, last year’s beaten finalists, also have maximum points from their two outings, they are not certain of advancing.

Nemo lead Group A, followed by Iveleary and Cill na Martra on two points apiece and St Vincent’s bottom without a point.

In the concluding games, Nemo take on Iveleary as part of an attractive double-bill in Bandon with their seniors meeting Clonakilty in the second offering while Cill na Martra engage Vincent’s in Coachford.

The Nemo-Iveleary has the potential to be a highly entertaining encounter with plenty of scores judging on the evidence provided to-date.

Nemo have scored 5-25 with a widespread bunch of suppliers while Iveleary, last year’s runaway IAFC champions, have totalled 4-26 so-far.

After defeating Vincent’s by 4-10 to 0-8, Iveleary lost to Cill na Martra in a quality game by 2-17 to 0-16, when Chris Og Jones was a noted absentee from their attack.

That was a must-win game for the Gaeltacht club and they met the challenge head-on to register an impressive victory to get their championship campaign back on track.

If the Muskerry duo collect the spoils it would leave the three teams on four points and require scoring difference to identify the two clubs to progress.

There’s a similar scenario at play in Group C, which is led by Kanturk on four points with Macroom and Rockchapel on two apiece and Naomh Aban at the foot of the table.

It’s Kanturk-Macroom and Rockchapel-Naomh Aban in Glantane and Dromtarriffe respectively with the possibility of three teams finishing on four points apiece though Kanturk are strongly fancied.

Their 4-13 to 0-9 win over Ballyvourney and 3-17 to 4-9 victory against Rockchapel underline their scoring power due to the Walsh clan in the main.

The best two group winners qualify directly for the semi-finals which would be Kanturk and Nemo currently.

The quarter-finalists would have Bantry taking on Iveleary and Aghada facing Macroom while the relegation play-off has Vincent’s and Naomh Aban on a collision course to retain their status.

However, it’s unlikely the status quo will prevail once the final results add up.

RESULTS PIFC Group A: R1 Cill na Martra 1-12 Nemo Rangers 2-10; Iveleary 4-10 St Vincent’s 0-8.

R2 Cill na Martra 2-17 Iveleary 0-16; Nemo Rangers 3-15 St Vincent’s 1-10.

Table. 1. Nemo Rangers 4pts (+15), 2. Iveleary 2 (+7), 3. Cill na Martra 2 (+26), 4. St Vincent’s 0 (-28).

FIXTURES: Sept 4 (All 2pm): Nemo Rangers v Iveleary, Bandon; Cill na Martra v St Vincent’s, Coachford.

Group B: R1 Bantry Blues 2-11 Aghada 1-9; Na Piarsaigh 0-4 Castletownbere 0-10.

R2 Bantry Blues 3-11 Castletownbere 0-19; Aghada 4-13 Na Piarsaigh 0-5.

Table: 1. Bantry Blues 4 (+6), 2. Aghada 2 (+15), 3. Castletownbere 2 (+5), 4. Na Piarsaigh 0 (-26).

FIXTURES: Aghada v Castletownbere, Enniskeane; Bantry Blues v Na Piarsaigh, Dunmanway.

Group C: R1 Kanturk 4-13 Naomh Aban 0-9; Macroom 1-11 Rockchapel 1-12.

R2 Kanturk 3-17 Rockchapel 4-9; Naomh Aban 0-9 Macroom 4-10.

Table: 1. Kanturk 4 (+21), 2. Macroom 2 (+12), 3. Rockchapel 2 (-4), 4. Naom Aban 0 (-29).

FIXTURES: Kanturk v Macroom, Glantane; Rockchapel v Naomh Aban, Dromtarriffe.