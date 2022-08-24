Ciara O'Neill returns to road with victory in the GR8KM

THE Mitchelstown 8km road race – known as the GR8KM – saw a new women’s course record by Ciara O’Neill of Leevale who improved the previous best of 28:48 by just one second in her first road race in over seven months.

O’Neill’s time of 28:47 shaded the previous best which was set by her clubmate Niamh Moore in 2019, the last year the race took place. Tipperary-native O’Neill has been out of action for most of the year due to anaemia and so was delighted with her performance, along with the record bonus of €200.

“This was my first road race since January so I wasn’t going for a time; I was just going to see could I finish because I’ve dropped out of the last few races,” admitted the 23-year-old who is now based in Cork and coached by Donie Walsh.

Michelle Kenny, also Leevale, second two night before at the Novartis 5km, continued her recent successes with another runner-up spot in 29:23 with Gwen Conroy (Watergrasshill) taking third position in 32:51.

Eilleen Kenny (right), second in the GR8KM race, receiving her prize from Eileen Lynch of sponsors Kerrygold Park. Picture: John Walshe

Any race organiser doubting the benefit of roadside advertising will be glad to know but for one such sign Peter Somba wouldn’t have appeared at the Mitchelstown event.

On his way to Killarney for a half-marathon the following day (which he also won), the much-travelled Kenyan who runs for the Dunboyne club spotted a hoarding for the GR8 8K and immediately made the decision to run.

It proved to be a fruitful stop-off as he cruised to yet another victory, his 24:08 for the distance which is just short of five miles giving him over a minute to spare from Conor McCauley of Leevale who recorded 25:15.

Claire Lomasney and Maureen Casey of Grange-Fermoy AC who took part in the GR8KM race at Mitchelstown. Picture: John Walshe

Andrew Sheehan from Clonakilty Road Runners took third in 25:30 with Michael McMahon of North Cork, recent winner at Millstreet, eight seconds further back in fourth.

Sabrina Hickey, Rosemary Wiley and Lisa Brenock of the promoting club Galtee Runners at the GR8KM. Picture: John Walshe

Over 150 runners took part in the race which was sponsored by Kerrygold Park in Mitchelstown and organised by Galtee Runners with the excellent local leisure centre the venue for the after-race refreshments and prize-giving.

Results:

Men:

1 P Somba (Dunboyne) 24:08; 2 C McAuley (Leevale) 25:15; 3 A Sheehan (Clonakilty RR) 25:30; 4 M McMahon (North Cork) 25:38; 5 J Hayes (Cork TC) 25:51; 6 D Guina (West Limerick) 26:16.

M40: 1 D Buckley (Grange-Fermoy) 27:21; 2 T Woodgate (Mallow) 28:05; 3 M Keane (Dundrum) 28:18.

M45: 1 K McKeown (Grange-Fermoy) 26:32; 2 M Murphy (Mallow) 29:20; B O’Connor (Grange-Fermoy) 30:03.

M50: 1 J O’Sullivan (Grange-Fermoy) 27:44; 2 W O’Connor (Galtee) 28:28; 3 P Birmingham (Mallow) 32:46.

M55: 1 B O’Keeffe (St Catherines) 31:59; 2 K Twomey (Mallow) 33:04; 3 M Twomey (Podistica Torino) 35:56.

M60: 1 M Moore (Dundrum) 32:37; 2 T McMahon (Kilmallock) 32:58; 3 S Dorney (Galtee) 37:00.

M65: 1 N Holland (Mallow) 35:00; 2 N O’Brien (Clonmel) 40:35; 3 D Hanrahan (unatt) 42:55.

M70: 1 E O’Dwyer (Galtee) 40:33; 2 B Lynch (unatt) 42:55; 3 J Walshe (RRC) 44:08.

Women:

1 C O’Neill (Leevale) 28:47; 2 M Kenny (Leevale) 29:23; 3 G Conroy (Watergrasshill) 32:51; 4 M Keane (Dundrum) 33:14; 5 A Hutch (East Cork) 33:25; 6 N Maunsell (Clonmel) 35:00.

F35: 1 D Bailey (Mooreabbey) 37:12; 2 C Cosgrave (Mallow) 41:59; 3 S Breeney (unatt) 44:25.

F40: 1 R Doocey (Clonmel) 36:16; 2 E O’Donoghue (Riverstick-Kinsale) 40:43; 3 R Kukuc (Carrigtwohill) 41:42.

F45: 1 N O’Keeffe (Watergrasshill) 37:54; 2 E Lynch (unatt) 40:25; 3 G Lynch (unatt) 41:12.

F50: 1 C Fitzgibbon (Grange-Fermoy) 35:01; 2 N Daly (St Catherines) 41:37; 3 M-C Healy (Grange-Fermoy) 44:31.

F55: 1 K O’Gorman (Galtee) 48:56.

F60: 1 M Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 44:17; 2 A Cooney (Midleton) 46:41.

F65: 1 M Hinchy (Mooreabbey) 42:53; 2 N Harrington (Galtee) 47:24.