Shandon Celtic take the points in goalfest against Greenwood Rangers in AUL League 2

Greenmount Rangers 5

Shandon Celtic 7

THERE were goals galore at Murphy Farm when Shandon Celtic came from 1-4 down before running out 7-5 winners over Greenmount Rangers in what was a free-flowing encounter in League 2 over the weekend.

Although we saw some lovely finishing on the day, it has to be said - the level of defending was pretty poor to say the least over the 90 minutes.

The opening ten minutes was quite bizarre with Greenmount taking a 3-1 lead inside that period.

The signs were there from the off that both sides were going to adopt a gung-ho approach and in the fourth minute, Greenmount nosed in front.

And it was Daly Tynan who made the early impressions when he stole through to latch on to a pass from Rob Lyons before placing his low effort into the corner – out of reach from a helpless O’Riordan.

William McCarthy was Shandon’s early substitute when he replaced the injured Paul O’Driscoll and with his first touch, he rifled a fine finish home to level proceedings once again on six minutes.

But, from the kick-off, Greenmount made progress down the left flank and when Conor O’Leary crossed into the box, Kyle Forde was on hand to stab home.

Then, on the tenth minute, following further Greenmount pressure, Dale Tynan was on hand to lift a terrific finish past O’Riordan to make it 3-1 to Greenmount.

It was all happening now and at the other end, Ian Shellard latched on to a headed clearance, but with space available, he blazed over.

The Shandon Celtic side that had a 7-5 victory over Greenmount Rangers in their League 2 clash at Murphy's Farm.

A nice Shandon move ensued after that with Cian O’Driscoll feeding Jamie Gardiner on the inside and with Damien Morey available in space, the Shandon striker fed the overlapping full back who fired goal-wards, but straight at Cooney who held competently.

Play shifted to the other end and after Tynan outmuscled his opponent to win possession, he went for the strike, but drilled over from an acute angle.

Tynan threatened again minutes later – this time latching on to a ball over the top, but with O’Riordan advancing, his delicate dink came back off the bar to safety.

Then, after advancing into a forward position, Shandon’s Jonathon Cronin snatched on to an opportunity, but fired straight at Cooney.

Greenmount went 4-1 up when Tynan got the better of Eric Dorgan before finishing smartly into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick on the half-hour.

But, soon after, Shandon came bouncing back when a corner ball dropped kindly for Jonathon Cronin who poked home to make it 4-2 now.

A chance fell for Shandon’s William McCarthy after that, but he failed to keep his effort on target.

Shandon did manage to get themselves back into the contest when a ball broke near goal for Glen Cambridge who slammed home to reduce the arrears to one goal now on 43 minutes.

And with just a minute to the break, it was all square again when Ian Shellard’s low cross somehow found its way into the far corner – 4-4 at the break.

With five minutes into the second period, Greenmount nosed in front when Pierce O’Keeffe pounced on to a loose ball to hammer home, but on the hour, it was 5-5 when Shellard completed a strong run with a good finish.

With the game up for grabs once again, Shandon were the ones claiming the points when James Gardiner slotted home from McCarthy’s cross while Glen Cambridge sent a thumping header crashing into the net to make it 7-5 in the end for Shandon Celtic.

Greenmount Rangers captain Gary McCarthy and Shandon Celtic's Glen Cambridge accompanied by referee Tony Thompson.

Greenmount Rangers: Matthew Cooney, Niall Fitzgerald, Charley Murphy, Patrick O’Sullivan, Kyle Forde, Rob Lyons, Joe Cullagh, Gary McCarthy, Pierce O’Keeffe, Dale Tynan and Conor O’Leary.

Subs: Ryan Teele and Dylan Stanton for Rob Lyons and Joe Cullagh (15), Stephen Crowley for Conor O’Leary (68), Dave Lyne for Kyle Forde (75), Adam Daly Mulcahy for Charley Murphy (88).

Shandon Celtic: Kevin O’Riordan, Jonathon Cronin, Damien Morey, Paul O’Driscoll, Alan O’Driscoll, Eric Dorgan, Cian O’Driscoll, Colm Coveney, Jamie Gardiner, Glen Cambridge and Ian Shellard.

Subs: William McCarthy for Paul O’Driscoll (5), Graham Hosford for Eric Dorgan (55), Conor Kelly for Colm Coveney (62), Charley Daly for Jamie Gardiner (75), Dylan McCarthy for William McCarthy (86).

Referee: Tony Thompson.