Battle of Celtics ends all square in AUL League one encounter

Blackpool Celtic 1

Cathedral Celtic 1

THIS north side derby between Blackpool Celtic and Cathedral Celtic ended with both sides sharing the points in a 1-1 League 1 encounter at Popham’s Road over the weekend.

Despite the contest lacking the usual urgency normally associated with local derbies, the two teams fought hard to get the upper hand, but failure to take their chances resulted in a stalemate in the end.

Blackpool won an early corner following the opening exchanges and when Dave Twomey’s delivery was headed clear, Timothy Twomey pounce on the loose ball, but drilled over from outside the box.

Then, from a free kick, Cathedral’s Morgan O’Connor’s floating ball came for Josh Tawadrous, but his header on goal did not have the necessary power to trouble Matthews.

Minutes later; Tawadrous played a neat one through for Morgan O’Connor, but after finding space, he skewed wide of the target.

Cathedral came so close soon afterwards when Michael Peters collected from Cian Madden to drill against the butt of the upright before going wide.

Blackpool won a corner at the other end and when Reece Meehan gathered from Dave Twomey, his attempt to place his effort to the far corner was well read by Jordan O’Connor.

The Blackpool Celtic side that had a 1-1 draw with Cathedral Celtic in their League 1 encounter at Popham's Road.

With just two minutes to the break, Cathedral Celtic broke the ice when Alex O’Sullivan used strength to hold on to possession before slipping it inside to Cian Madden who took a steadying touch before rifling past Matthews to hand his side the lead.

Then, almost on the stroke of half-time, Cathedral came close to doubling their advantage when Michael Peters grazed the post with his effort.

With just four minutes into the second period, Blackpool were back on level terms and it arrived in fortuitous circumstances when Luke O’Mahony headed into his own net while attempting to clear.

Then, after Eoin Moynihan rifled over with a decent effort from a free kick, Cathedral’s Morgan O’Connor made in-roads towards goal, but his hooked effort was dealt with by Matthews.

A good chance then fell for Blackpool when Timmy Twomey latched on to Moynihan’s lofted pass, but touch left him down as Jordan O’Connor was allowed collect.

At the other end, Alex O’Sullivan won good possession before driving towards goal – only to fire straight at Matthews.

Both sides were going for it now and it was Jordan O’Connor who had to stretch to push away a stinging effort from Christopher O’Callaghan.

Another great chance fell for Timothy Twomey, but once again, Jordan O’Connor was allowed pick in time.

As Cathedral pressed, Blackpool were finding openings and what a chance fell for Eoin Moynihan, but he drilled straight at O’Connor, but in the end, both sides had to settle for a point.

Blackpool Celtic: Willie Matthews, Billy Murphy, Shane Herlihy, Craig Horgan, Eoin Moynihan, Christopher O’Callaghan, Dave Twomey, Reece Meehan, Timothy Twomey, Stephen Walsh and Dylan Cruise O’Shea.

Subs: Paudie Cosgrove for Dave Twomey (63), Jason Hawthorn for Reece Meehan (70), Kevin O’Sullivan for Stephen Walsh (74), Kevin Chandley for Craig Horgan (82).

Cathedral Celtic: Jordan O’Connor, Josh Tawadrous, Aaron Skillington, Johnny O’Sullivan, Robert Rourke, Anthony Raymond, Cian Madden, Colm McMahon, Alex O’Sullivan, Michael Peters and Morgan O’Connor.

Subs: Luke O’Mahony for Anthony Raymond (18), Antonio Ntiu for Cian Madden (half-time), Damien Coffey for Josh Tawadrous (60), Sebastian Donovan for Alex O’Sullivan (85).

Referee: K O’Driscoll.