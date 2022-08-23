Club vibe key to Carbery run in county PSFC

ONE of the key components to any successful divisional side is the ability to make it into like a club set-up.

It’s one of the reasons why Carbery emerged from a very competitive divisions/colleges section in the Bon Secours county PSFC following their nail-biting 0-16 to 0-15 win over Duhallow at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday night.

Apart from collecting the Tadhg Crowley Cup, which, at one stage was played for by intermediate clubs back in the day, the south-west representatives are also through to the quarter-finals, where they’ll meet the number two seeds.

At the moment, it’s Mallow, but Nemo Rangers could also be in the frame though that won’t be confirmed until the weekend after next.

“The lads are great friends, great old buddies around west Cork and we meet up on Monday nights even though they could have played against each other at the weekend,” said manager Tim Buckley.

“This group has been together for the past four or five years and we’ve been unlucky in that lose your first-round game and you’re gone.

“Even then we get back to it the following spring with the same group and maybe adding a few to it, as well.” Carbery’s management also place huge belief and trust in the group come match-time.

“From day one we’ve given the players the power to make decisions on the pitch and allow them to drive the ship themselves.

“It’s our own project and you must remember that we have Brian, Colm and Kevin O’Driscoll, Ruairi Deane, all natural leaders who’ve worn the Cork jersey.

“Below that then you’ve another half-a-dozen guys who are probably just as good.

“And that’s the one thing that impresses me, when I watch the videos afterwards, our game-management is very good.

“It means we’ve very little to do on the sideline just making sure we get the basics right and go through lines.

“There’s a lot of trust in the lads, who trust each other and there’s plenty of talk on the pitch, too.

“We’re in the quarter-finals now, time to get dizzy,” Buckley joked.

Such is the nature of divisions, however, is that colleagues will now become opponents in the quarter-finals of Carbery junior championship, always highly competitive affairs.

Ballinascarthy’s Cian and Sean Ryan face Aaron Hayes of St James, Brian Everard, Dylan Scannell and Rory O’Connor line-up for St Mary’s against Kilmacabea, who had Ruairi Hourihane on duty, while the O’Driscolls steer Tadhg MacCarthaighs against Carbery Rangers’ second string.

In the Randal Og-Argideen Rangers, Sean Daly represents the link while operating with the former.

Bantry Blues are the highest ranked team at premier intermediate though Deane, who had a storming second-half, is the lone starter.

Gabriel Rangers, who play in the lower intermediate grade, supplied the most, Killian O’Brien, Ger O’Callaghan and Paddy O’Driscoll while namesake Keith was again prominent off the bench.

The rest of the team are all from junior clubs with St Colum’s and Kilmeen also represented in the starting 15.

“It was a big win and we’re delighted to have beaten one of the kingpins of the championship and the manner of it, as well,” Buckley commented.

“We were four points down at one stage in the first-half, but we punched it out and to be fair Duhallow could have won it just as easily.

“It was a great game of football and if you asked me to go into the specifics of it I don’t think I’d be able because it was carnage there at times.

“I’m very proud of the lads for the way they thundered into the game and competed for every ball in a very competitive and physical game.

“Our middle eight were outstanding. We concentrated a lot on this area and they were all magnificent.” Preparation is also limited for divisions though the benefit of having played three games was there to see.

“We’ve not a whole lot done which might come as a surprise to people.

“The schedule, where it swung, had some of our lads playing four championship matches in the last 12 or 13 days.

“The emphasis on the last month really was making sure they were right and not overcooked because you can’t overdo it,” Buckley concluded.