Seandun forward line on fire as Amy O'Connor leads the way with two goals in their big win over Imokilly

Seandún 5-20

Imokilly 0-14

ANOTHER high scoring Seandún display saw them again run out convincing winners in the SE Systems divisional group senior championship tie against Imokilly in Castle Road on Monday evening.

A fast paced game with Imokilly served up an entertaining first half but despite Imokilly giving a spirited performance the second half was a one sided affair with Seandún picking off score after score, presenting some great teamwork and long range points.

The eight point advantage Seandún held against the wind at half time didn’t reflect the outfield battle but some classy moments from an impressive forward division saw them hit three goals.

Seandun's Nicole Crean is tackled by Imokilly's Aoife Healy during the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Castle road. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Amy O’Connor got their first on seven minutes before a Hayley Ryan, Sinead Mills, Lauren Homan move saw the latter billow the net on fifteen minutes.

A minute later Mills won a strong 50/50 battle to again hit the net and it was a big blow to Imokilly who were up to that point really taking the challenge to the county champions.

Aoife Healy, Ciara Walsh and Ali Smith were driving the East Cork side but Roisín de Faoite and Susan Kate Brosnan were having fine games from the back for Seandún.

Katelyn Hickey at midfield and a pacey and skilful forward line pushed Seandun into control.

The sides swapped points in the early exchanges before O’Connor’s goal gave Seandun a 1-3 to 0-3 lead and the city side continued to dominate the scoreboard but a strong last four minutes saw Imokilly hit four points on the bounce, two from Smith and one each from Vivienne Gleeson and Avril Beirne.

Seandun's Roisin De Faoite is tackled by Imokilly's Dara Kiniry during the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Castle road. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Following on from their 4-21 scoring spree against Carbery, Seandún had a full strength panel to choose from this evening and their high scoring stats continued.

1-3 inside the opening ten minutes of the second half had Seandun holding a 4-12 to 0-11 commanding lead, Amy O’Connor again the goal scorer.

Great work defensively and impressive points from Katelyn Hickey and O’Connor again kept coming before substitute Erin Curtin got Seandún’s fifth goal with just minutes remaining.

Imokilly's Aoife Healy and Seandun's Michelle Murphy tussle for possession during the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Castle road. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor 2-6 (0-1 45), K Hickey 0-6, L Homan, E Curtin 1-1 each, S Mills 1-0, N Crean 0-3 (f), H Ryan 0-2, L O’Neill 0-1 Imokilly: A Smith 0-8 (0-4f), A Beirne 0-2, V Gleeson, A Healy, D Kiniry, L Murray 0-1 each.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), L McKeogh (Blackrock), N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh); S K Brosnan (Brian Dillons), R De Faoite (Blackrock), M Scannell (Bishopstown); K Hickey (Blackrock), N Crean (St. Vincents); L Homan (do); M Murphy (Blackrock), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh), A O’Connor (St. Vincents), H Ryan (Blackrock), S Mills (Brian Dillons)

Subs: M Coffee (Blackrock) for C Coleman, E Buckley (Na Piarsiagh) for N O’Connor (h/t), L O’Neill (Bishopstown) for N Crean, E Curtin for L Homan (46), M McCarthy (Nemo Rangers) for A Lee (50).

IMOKILLY: C Lane (Castlemartyr); L Hogan (Midleton), J Doyle (Youghal), A Fouhy (Watergrasshill); Y Abernethy (Midleton), A Healy (Aghada), C Cashman (Cobh); C Walsh (Carrigtwohill), D Kiniry (Dungourney); A Beirne (Castlemartyr), L Wallace (Midleton), C Morrison (Castlelyons); V Gleeson (Midleton), A Smith (Aghada), A Meaney (Cobh).

Subs: L Murray (Bride Rovers) for A Beirne (h/t), E Fitzgerald (Watergrasshill) for L Hogan (43), A McGrath (Aghada) for A Fouhy (47), M Horgan (Carrigtwohill) for A Meaney (51)

Referee: John Horgan (Glenn na Laoi).