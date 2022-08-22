A week full of emotion for the Boxing family in Cork with European success and the passing of a boxing legend Dave Dunlea

LAST week, the entire Cork Boxing Family were completely united as they experienced both triumph and sadness, elation and tears.

In the space of twenty-four hours, two Cork Boxers on the Irish International Team competing at the European School Boy and Girl Championships in Turkey emerged as European medallists.

Paradoxically, however, Leeside Boxing circles were completely shocked following the tragic news that the lion hearted and fearless former Fr Horgan’s BC boxing warrior and coach, Dave Dunlea had passed away.

At the European Championships Cork boxing was strongly represented with three boxers and the vastly experienced international coach Brian Barry from the Riverstown BC.

The Southern Capitol paraded three outstanding ambassadors who did their families, clubs, county and country proud.

Of the three, Donna Marie McCarthy representing Mayfield BC., a very lusty and wholehearted performance was most unfortunate not to get the decision in a very tight contest.

Boxing Breakfast - Tony Flanagan, Ann Flanagan, JJ Murphy, Billy Deasy, Dave Dunlea, Aine McLoughlin, Bernie O'Connor pictured at the Boxing breakfast in the Commons Inn. Picture: Doug Minihane.

Ricky Kiely representing Midleton BC. defied all odds in his quarter-final battle but did enough to secure a victory and a guaranteed bronze medal. In the semi-final, victory eluded him, however, he made his mark, suggesting with somewhat different circumstances going forward, this exciting Midleton prospect will be back to rock the winners podium.

Lauren Crinnion qualified for the final and following an outstanding performance and to the surprise of many, she was denied a winners verdict on this occasion.

However, she returns to Cork a proud silver medallist.

Following their return to Leeside, all three boxers received a tumultuous welcome and were showered with heartiest congratulations on their outstanding displays.

They will be special guests at a Boxing Breakfast and will be presented with their international pennants in recognition of representing their country.

This is a unique feature and is enjoyed only by Cork Boxers.

In addition the medallists will have their European achievements recorded on a plaque – which will be on permanent display on the famed boxing wall in Bishop Lucey Park.

Ironically, Lauren Crinnion’s success representing Fr Horgan’s B.C., was a beautiful timely tribute to one of that Club’s greatest exponents Dave Dunlea as he was laid to rest.

Dave truly epitomised the real spirit of the Black Vest which was the famed colours of that northside bastion of boxing founded in 1959 and operated out of Parochial Hall.

“Dave Dunlea was a private unassuming decent and generous man who spoke his mind only, and when required, that was seldom, but when he did, his words of boxing wisdom were always effective and to the point."

Those were the words expressed by Michael O’Brien during his graveside oration.

His knowledge of the sport will be a major loss to Cork Boxing, but his contribution as a boxer and a coach will never be forgotten.

Cork boxing: European silver medallist Lauren Crinnion with her dad and coach Kenneth Crinnion.

O’Brien concluded his oration by requesting the graveside attendance to give a respectful round of applause to a remarkable northside sportsman and champion.

Piper Norman O’Rourke who performed in the graveyard played a very appropriate parting lament.

Tributes to Dave Dunlea were led by the President of the Cork County Boxing Board Billy O’Sullivan, who said: “this was a bitter sweet weekend for Cork Boxing.

"On one hand we are delightfully congratulating our outstanding three young Cork boxers who performed so well in the European Championships and at the same time, we are saying farewell to a friend and great boxing colleague.

"On behalf of the County Board, I extend our deepest sympathy to the Dunlea family."

The President of the Cork Ex-boxers Association, Paddy McSweeney said, CEBA have lost a great members and Cork Boxing has lost an outstanding volunteer.

On behalf of all in our association, I wish to express our sympathy to his son Damian and all members of the extended family.

Former President of the Munster Council and the Cork County Boxing Board, Dan O’Connell said: “Dave was a dynamo in the ring, he was fearless and had the heart of a lion."

O’Connell was also for many year secretary at the Fr Horgan’s Boxing Clun, and later as a prominent Cork Referee saw first-hand Dave’s memorable boxing skills.

Glen coach Tom Kelleher said Dave Dunlea always left everything in the ring.

He was a bell to bell boxer. He saw every contest as equal, and always went into win.

He was an example to all in the sport of boxing.

Chairman of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association J.J. Murphy said: “outside of the Ring, Dave was a very kind and thoughtful man.

"He helped man causes and very few people knew about it apart from boxing Dave who will be a loss to humanity," concluded JJ.

Dave Dunlea’s passing saddened many a Cork boxing heart.

The man was widely admired and respected. The huge volume of tributes to him, on social media and the enormous attendance at his funeral illustrated the high esteem in which he was held by so many.

Dave died as he lived, without any great amount of fuss and that the hall mark of his character.