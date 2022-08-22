Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 18:00

Huge homecoming for Cork’s MMA world champion Louise Brady

Huge homecoming for Cork’s MMA world champion Louise Brady

World Champion, Louise Brady with her dad Jimmy and mum Ber.

Dylan O’ Connell

HUNDREDS of people from all across Cork lined the streets of Farranree on Monday to welcome home MMA world champion Louise Brady.

The 17-year-old won the title last Saturday at the Youth World MMA Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Her gold medal was achieved through two first round submissions in searing temperatures at the showpiece event.

The teenager was surprised by scores of family, friends, and well-wishers when she arrived home.

“It’s amazing and it hasn’t set in yet,” she summed everything up.

“It was massive. I didn’t expect everyone. Like, all my friends, family, and the local community were waiting there.” 

Monday was an accumulation of years of hard work by Brady, who trains with MMA Cork in Blackpool.

“I went last year and I got a bronze medal. I’ve been training a year now for this. I’ve been training a lot harder and I put in the hours,” Brady explained.

“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions really. Before the fight, I was a bag of nerves. I didn’t know if I would have had it in me. 

World Champion, Louise Brady with her family, friends and neighbours
World Champion, Louise Brady with her family, friends and neighbours

"I was in the dressing room panicking. From there to now, I feel on top of the world.

“The adrenaline is starting to wear off now and I’m feeling the travelling and the long hours.” 

As thing slow down around her, the weight of Brady’s achievement is starting to sink in.

“It’s massive, especially for young girls in the area,” she said.

“Even my friends are saying, I’m so quiet in school. Even my teachers can’t believe I do MMA, never mind winning a world championship. 

"It is huge.” 

Brady’s success has brought together members from every MMA club in Cork.

Even John Mitchell, who fights with UAE Warriors, checked in on the 17-year-old before her fight.

“John trained with me for a long time in MMA Cork and when we were over in Abu Dhabi he was reaching out,” she said.

“Four Cork people went over, myself MMA Cork and three with SBG Cork. It was really nice to see more numbers from Cork than Dublin.” 

Brady now hopes to push on and fight again before the end of 2022.

“I will have a lot of fights coming up,” she said.

World Champion, Louise Brady receives flowers from boyfriend, Olan Bradley.
World Champion, Louise Brady receives flowers from boyfriend, Olan Bradley.

“I have one coming up now in October, hopefully at Neptune Stadium. I’ll hopefully continue my amateur career. 

"I’ll be turning eighteen soon so I’m just getting myself prepared and I’ll be working my way up the ranks.”

More in this section

Louise Shanahan 19/8/2022 Cork's Louise Shanahan and Phil Healy shine at European Championships
Cork GAA club focus: Vibrant Ballincollig tap into village history Cork GAA club focus: Vibrant Ballincollig tap into village history
Dillon Quirke with Shane Kingston and Mark Coleman 22/5/2022 Shane Kingston's touch of real class to Dillon Quirke's family
other sports
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">St Mary’s Trevor Harrington gets away from College Corinthians' Ross McCarthy during their  Beamish Stout Senior Centenary Cup match at St Mary’s Park. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Howard Crowdy</span></p>

MSL soccer: St Mary's see off College Corinthians in Centenary Senior Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more