Cork senior football stars enjoying club action in the split season

CORK seniors Méabh Cahalane and Sarah Leahy made their mark with their respective clubs in the opening round of the 2022 Cork LGFA senior football championship.

Méabh Cahalane played a pivotal role in her club Éire Óg’s Group 1 SFC victory at home to Valley Rovers last Sunday.

The inter-county dual star represented Cork with distinction throughout the 2022 ladies football and camogie championships. Back in her familiar red and yellow Éire Óg jersey, Cahalane was delighted to contribute to the Ovens side’s comprehensive 3-16 to 0-1 defeat of a depleted Valley Rovers.

"It was great to get everyone back together for Éire Óg as we have had girls away with Cork ladies football and camogie," Cahalane said.

"Today was the first day we had a full squad out there and a great start to the championship. Hopefully, we can keep building on that."

Cahalane has been extremely busy with both ladies football and camogie commitments to Shane Ronayne and Matthew Twomey over the past 12 months. Despite some fixture clashes, the Éire Óg half-back is a fan of the new split-season.

"It is great with the split-season because once the inter-county finishes you can put all your concentration into your club," Cahalane added.

Obviously, trying to juggle the camogie and ladies football championships, at times, isn’t easy. It is great to have games and one game after the other and looking to improve every day. I think the split-season is great."

Méabh’s younger sister Orlaith is garnering plenty of attention following her All-Ireland minor LGFA and Camogie successes. The youngest of the Cahalane’s contributed 1-3 against Valley Rovers and is a rising star.

"I don’t think she needs much advice as Orlaith knows what to do herself!

"She is really coming into it now. Even at senior level, you can see how much the minor championships have stood to her. Orlaith is another great option for us up front so it is great to have her."

Another senior inter-county player to make an impact in this past weekend’s club action was Sarah Leahy. The Cork LGFA stalwart was the pick of Aghada’s players in the East Cork club’s 1-9 to 0-8 win over St Val’s in Carrigdrohid.

Leahy starred in the centre-back role and netted the game’s only goal as Aghada got their senior championship campaign off to a flier.

"I was a bit uncomfortable in that region of the pitch," laughed Leahy commented when asked how her goal came about.

"The team worked the ball really well up the pitch and I was just happy to be there at the end of it and to finish it off.

"I think the management team have put in a huge effort this year.

The development of the younger Aghada players has been a key priority for them. It is really showing on the pitch.

"The girls are really confident coming on, as they should be. They are doing so well for us."

A win in their opening senior championship game was vital for an Aghada team that struggled in 2021.

Eireann O'Shea, St Val's, cannot stop the hand pass of Hannah Looney, Aghada. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"It was very important," Leahy added.

"Everyone was a bit nervous as it was the first championship match. Going forward, we will have that bit more confidence all around. It is a nice confidence boost."