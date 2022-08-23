Cobh Ramblers making real progress says manager Shane Keegan

DESPITE what was arguably their best performance of the season, Cobh Ramblers came up just short in the latest local derby at St Colman’s Park against Cork City.

A goal from Jake Hegarty had Ramblers in front in the 50th minute. By that stage, Cobh were dreaming of stunning their rivals and also putting a dent in the title hopes of Colin Healy’s City side.

However, two Ruairí Keating goals saw City turn the game around and secure a precious three points. This was a cruel blow for Ramblers to have nothing to show for their efforts following a decent display.

Games between Ramblers and City have been tight affairs and this particular clash proved to be no different.

Speaking to the assembled press, Ramblers manager Shane Keegan spoke about the performance of his side against City.

“We really, really did give everything. We keep talking about at this stage of the season everything is about performances for us. And we did, we gave another performance tonight, that is five out of the last six that we have given fantastic performances in.

“It was just a sickener not to take something from the game because I thought we were at least good enough for a point, if not more.

“It was a really good team performance. It has to give us confidence and that going forward between now and the end of the season. It has to give us confidence heading into the Munster Senior Cup game.

CONSISTENCY

“The only thing this group lacks is, and it comes because of youth, the only thing this group lacks is consistency.

“If we can develop consistency there’ll be no stopping us because when we are good, we are able for anybody.

“We maybe need to get a little bit more streetwise. But we are able for anybody when we are good. It is just trying to keep the performance at around that level every week.

Cork will perform to that level and above every week. Whereas there can be odd games like the Longford one two weeks ago where we just don’t turn up for whatever reason.

“So that is what we have to try and remove from our game.

“But so many positives to take. The important thing for us is we have City one more time now. We have them in the Munster Senior Cup final.

"On the 100th year anniversary for the club, to try and win a Munster Cup would be fantastic."

Ramblers are not in action again until early September, when they are on the road to take on Treaty United.