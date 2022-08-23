Danny Murphy: Cork City getting rewarded for improved performances

CORK City Women's manager Danny Murphy was full of praise for his team who ended a five-game losing streak by beating Sligo rovers 3-2 at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

The Rebel Army scored early through Laura Shine but two goals from Paula McGrory made it 2-1 to Sligo. After Becky Cassin equalised, Eva Mangan curled in a free-kick in the 87th minute to give her team a much-needed victory.

"It was really enjoyable,” Murphy assessed the win. "It was a tough game and we made it tough for ourselves at times. But it was enjoyable. It is great to get the result that we wanted.

"The results, as much as they are important, it is more important that we improve as a club. For me, even though results didn’t go our way over the last couple of weeks, the performances were there and you could feel that it was going to start to come.

"For me, it is about keep doing the things that we are doing and keep working hard. It just shows that if you keep doing that, the things you need to happen in a game will happen."

City were only behind in the game for nine minutes, but the City manager isn’t interested in that.

"For me, if I’m being a little too critical, we made it a little bit too easy for their two goals. I think we were a little bit indecisive with our positioning in the game. But, overall, it was brilliant.

The shape was strong and we made some really good decisions. We played when we wanted to play and we went long went we wanted to go long. It was really enjoyable to watch.”

"Eva has struck a few around the box in the last couple of weeks and she just hasn’t hit them hard enough. They’ve been a bit floaty and that one today, she smashed it and it went straight in.”

City were boosted by being able to bring on experienced players like Ciara McNamara late in the game. She helped calm the defence just before Mangan put in the free kick. Murphy has a number of senior players in his squad and is thankful for their commitment, even when they are not starting.

"It’s not easy on the experienced players when they aren’t playing because they feel like they should be playing at the moment. That is hard for them. Players like Kate (O’Donovan), Shaunagh (O’Brien), and Nat [Nathalie O’Brien], they are louder than me when they are on the pitch.

"They are at every training session and they turn up and work hard. I know that when I call them up I can rely on them."