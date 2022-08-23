Colin Healy will keep his Cork City players grounded despite title talk

AFTER seeing his side come from behind to defeat rivals Cobh Ramblers, Cork City manager praised his players' character at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Healy admitted that he altered his approach to the game to suit the conditions for the encounter.

The City boss also highlighted the significant impact Ruairi Keating made as his two goals pushed City seven points ahead of the striker's old club Galway United with six games remaining.

Next up for City is their FAI Cup second-round clash against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

“It was a hard-fought game. It wasn’t the best quality. But you have to play the conditions down here. The pitch wasn’t great. We showed good character to get back into the game. It is a tough place to come. We got two very good goals and we saw it out at the end.

We are delighted. I know the players. The players never give up. We kept going. We got a great goal to win it, and we defended very well. We brought on Kevin O’Connor for the last few minutes to help us. He has been fantastic all season for us and he helped us see the game out.

"We showed a lot of character after going a goal down. The players’ heads didn’t drop. They kept at it.

"The equalising goal was a great goal. Bagsey [Cian Bargary] does very well down the left-hand side to set up Keats, and it is a great finish from him.

"The second one is another set piece that we have worked on. It is a bullet of a header from Keats. He was fantastic tonight.

We are delighted with him as we have been all season. It is a massive three points and we will keep going from here.

"Keats is a very important player for us. He has been brilliant, as have all of the squad. He was excellent. He took both his goals really well. That's why we brought him in. We knew he had goals. He is a very good player and he has been fantastic for us.

"We made one or two changes. We just felt we needed to for this game looking at all of the circumstances. I looked at the pitch. I looked at the general conditions for the game, and I played the conditions.

"I knew there wasn’t going to be much football played. I knew it was going to be a fight down here. I knew it would be a scrappy game. So, we made changes to suit those conditions."

Cobh Ramblers' Paul Hunt saves from Cork City's Cian Coleman on Friday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Next up is the cup clash away and a league tie against Longford.

"It is great but all I do is focus on our games. The next game is Derry and then it is Longford Town after that.

"It’s what we have to do. We have a talented group of players inside there. They want to do things properly. They showed afterwards that it is a massive three points.

We just need to keep going. We will come in next week. We will recover.

"We will go and get ready for Derry. That is a game we will be having a go at. Why not? We can afford to. We have a big squad if we have to make changes.

"Cian Murphy did the warm-up and he pulled out with a knock in his calf that he sustained against Waterford, so we will keep an eye on him. We will just have to wait and see with the rest of the squad.”