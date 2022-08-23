CWSSL: Second half blitz sends Passage through to Kevin Barry Cup final

Kinsale 2 Passage 5

PASSAGE came from two goals down to advance into the final of the CWSSL Kevin Barry Cup with a five-goal burst in the second half as they defeated Kinsale in a thrilling semi-final match at Madden Park recently.

This was a far cry from when the teams met last in Rockenham Park in the league with Passage running out comfortable winners. They met their match this time round with a much improved and strengthened Kinsale side who had a 2-0 lead at half time and were 45 minutes away from reaching the final.

Kinsale’s first goal came as early as the sixth minute when Clare Cronin, in Kinsale’s first real attempt forward, found the back of the net from 12 yards to give the home side an early boost.

Passage started to come back into the game, forcing a number of corners with keeper Casey Keenaghan doing well to save from Olivia Gibson’s deflected shot in front of goal as the visitors were beginning to press forward.

However, Kinsale doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Melissa Brunner’s long ball into the far corner of the area found Ali McGinn who neatly turned and fired the ball past Louise Murphy in the Passage goal.

Passage pressed forward in an effort to get back into the game with chances from Faye Ahern and Laura Finlay who were denied by the excellent Kinsale keeper Keenaghan who made a string of outstanding saves as the home side were certainly looking comfortable at the break.

Whatever was said to the team worked for Passage as within 10 seconds of the restart they managed to pull one back when Ahern drove forward and scored from 12 yards.

Kinsale looked to retain their two-goal advantage, but Hayley Kiely’s and Lucy Carter’s free kicks from outside the area were either covered by Murphy or went wide of the mark, while at the other end Passage’s Ahern’s effort went just over the bar with Kinsale keeper denying Olivia Gibson with a diving save.

The visitors equalised halfway through the second half when Faye Ahern turned her marker in the centre and chipped the keeper from the edge of the area as the momentum was now with Passage who were now pressing forward and creating chances for themselves.

Three goals in the space of a 10-minute spell swung the game in favour of Passage with a brace from Laura Finlay with Gibson getting on the scoresheet with a shot from the corner of the area four minutes from time capping off a magnificent second-half performance from the visitors as they now look forward to the Kevin Barry Cup Final.

Full credit to Kinsale who held the current league leaders for well over an hour, but ended shell-shocked by Passage’s killer instinct in front of goal late in the second half.

Kinsale who played against Passage in teh CWSSL Kevin Barry Cup semi final match at Madden Park Kinsale recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

KINSALE: Casey Keenaghan, Eadaoin O’Leary, Sarah Fitzgerald, Hayley Kiely, Emma O’Brien, Lily Fay, Clare Cronin, Melissa Brunner, Ali McGinn, Laoise O’Brien, Lucy Carter, Grainne Corrigan, Eimear Hayes, Tara Gleasure, Jane Fehily

PASSAGE: Louise Murphy, Sinead O’Flynn, Raceal Irwin, Aisling Corkery, Marina Nong, Jen Clerky, Olivia Gibson, Shauna Wilkie, Laura Finlay, Faye Ahern, Winnie Parata, Lauren Murphy, Lynn Chadwick, Emma Manbridge, Aoife Allen, Hollie Tett

Referee: Pat Cronin.