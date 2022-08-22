Midleton looking forward to U19 final but walkovers have been an issue

DAVID O'BRIEN is joint-manager along with Pat Walsh of the Midleton U19 hurling team and he was delighted to see his charges secure their place in the championship final against Valley Rovers.

They had to demonstrate resilience coming down the home stretch in their semi-final win over Blackrock in Ballygarvan on Sunday.

Ahead by 13 points at one stage, they eventually won by three points, 2-23 to 4-14.

“Delighted to get to the final. It is kind of an up-and-down competition. We are trying to keep the boys together all year between matches, Leaving Cert and holidays.

"We didn’t know what to expect at the start of the year with this competition but we set our stall out and we got on with it.

“We liaised with our senior team and we said this is what we are doing, and not doing.

"We worked well together. The seniors are out again in championship next week. Our team is backed up by five seniors.

“We have a lot of strength. We were the better team overall, but as the saying goes, it is not over until the final whistle. Blackrock got two late goals. It probably put a gloss on the scoreboard.

"The spell after half-time probably got us across the line. We got 1-5 on the bounce in the first 10 minutes.”

Read More Michael Finn hits 11 points as Midleton beat Blackrock to reach U19 Premier 1 hurling final

A double-header had been announced for the Ballygarvan venue.

The other penultimate round involving Glen Rovers and Valley Rovers was due to take place before the Midleton and Blackrock game.

While O’Brien doesn’t have a ready-made solution, it is an unsatisfactory situation.

“It is very disappointing that game didn’t go ahead.

"There was supposed to be a double-header here today, the Glen and Valley Rovers in the other semi-final, but the Glen pulled out.

We played Sarsfields in the first round. We couldn’t move the game because they had fellas away on holidays. We played them but we gave them a good beating and that is no good to them.

“Na Piarsaigh had to give a walkover to the Rockies.

“For this to happen, is very disappointing.

“There was a masterplan set out for this at the start of the year. And they changed the leagues around for the championship.

"This is U19 and 80% of them are after doing their Leaving Cert. Then they had their holidays. It is very hard.

“We are in the final and we will play Valley Rovers when the time comes.

"Whoever wins, they will be county champions and that will be that. Hopefully the final will be played when it suits both teams.”

IMPRESSIVE

The club is currently enjoying good times in both codes.

“Our minors are in the county semi-final as well. We are in a county final. Our seniors are playing next week and our intermediates.

"We are all there. We reached the final of the U19 football as well the other night, which I think is a great achievement.

“It is hard at times with all the players going from team to team but you have to have a happy balance.”