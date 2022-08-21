Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 19:36

Cork LGFA: Sarah Leahy goal key as Aghada edge out St Val's

Aghada ground out a win in a tight, hard-hitting championship opener
Claire Ambrose, St Val's, in pursuit of Sarah Leahy, Aghada, in the Cork LGFA senior championship. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ger McCarthy

Aghada 1-9 St Val’s 0-8 
SARAH Leahy’s goal proved the crucial score in Aghada’s Cork LGFA Group 2 win over St Val’s at Carrigdrohid on Sunday evening.

A tight, hard-hitting championship game was delicately poised 0-7 to 0-5 in Aghada’s favour after 40 minutes. Then, a flowing move ended with substitute Ali Smith denied a goal by St Val’s goalkeeper Chelsea Love.

Sarah Leahy reacted quickest to the rebound and fired into the net. The game’s only goal handed the eventual winners a lead they protected until the final whistle.

Shorn of the talents of injured duo Marie Ambrose and Sinead Cotter, Aghada’s inter-county contingent of centre-back Sarah Leahy plus midfielders Hannah Looney and Roisin Phelan anchored their team’s victory. Young goalkeeper Natalia O’Connor was equally important in a game Lauren Barrett, Aisling Kelleher and Emma Flanagan impressed for Val’s.

Aghada began positively with Rachel Leahy splitting the posts inside a minute. Lauren Barrett replied from a free before Aghada went close to scoring a goal as Amanda Bennett’s attempt crashed back off the crossbar.

Hannah Lonney and Brianna Smith efforts made it 0-3 to 0-1 in Aghada’s favour prior to both goalkeepers, Chelsea Love and Natalia O’Connor, producing excellent saves.

A terrific opening half continued to ebb and flow with a stream of Aghada attacks repelled by St Val’s full-back line of Ciara Hughes, Claire Ambrose and Aileen Corkery.

Ellen Coakley, St Val's, passes from Brianna Smith, Aghada. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Lauren Barrett reduced the deficit from a free but Hannah Looney (free) responded within a minute.

0-4 to 0-2 ahead, Aghada were fortunate to remain in front when a point-blank Natalia O’Connor stop denied Emma Flanagan a certain goal. Barrett continued to shine as St Val’s lone scorer and finished off a swift move with her third point after 20 minutes.

Once again Aghada mustered a response with Amanda Bennett and Hannah Looney efforts sandwiching a Barrett free to make it 0-6 to 0-4 in the East Cork club’s favour at the break.

St Val's Meadbh Ring and Ciara McCarthy, battle Hannah Looney, Aghada. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
A tense third-quarter saw Aghada pull 1-8 to 0-6 in front courtesy of Sarah Leahy’s goal. St Val’s finished strongly but six wides hurt their cause.

Aisling Kelleher and Lauren Barrett reduced the deficit to a goal. Aghada needed goalkeeper Natalia O’Connor to produce a world class save before a late Hannah Looney effort copperfastened the East Cork side’s 1-9 to 0-8 victory.

Scorers for Aghada: H Looney 0-6 (0-1 f), S Leahy 1-0, R Leahy, B Smith, A Bennett 0-1 each.

St Val’s: L Barrett 0-6 (0-2 f), C McCarthy, A Kelleher 0-1 each.

AGHADA: N O’Connor; A Cooper, S McAllister, M McGrath; K O’Farrell, S Leahy (captain), S Long; R Phelan, H Looney; R Leahy, C Walsh, K Smith; B Smith, A Bennett, Y Burgoyne.

Subs: B Cotter for A Barry Murphy (42), L Buttimer for E Flanagan (44), C Dineen for A Kelleher (56, inj).

ST VAL’S: C Love; C Hughes, C Ambrose, A Corkery; E O’Shea, A Kelleher, E Coakley; C McCarthy, M Ring; N McNabola, A Barry Murphy, C Nevin; L Barrett, M Corkery (captain), E Flanagan.

Subs: A Smith for C Walsh (34), M Collins for S Long (37), L Ring for Y Burgoyne (48, inj).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg).

