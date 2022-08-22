Dates for the diary: Cork City's path to First Division title with six games left

IF Cork City win their next three SSE Airtricity First Division games they will be crowned league champions and promoted back to the top flight.

Colin Healy's side took a major step towards capturing the league by coming from behind to beat Cobh Ramblers last Friday night while Galway United were caught at home by Bray Wanderers. City got the better of Cobh on the back of a draw with Waterford in what was a game in hand and have opened a seven-point gap in the table.

City are away to Derry City this Friday in the FAI Cup but return to league action on September 2 when they host Longford Town and are then on the road to Munster rivals Waterford followed by a trip to meet John Caulfield's Galway. While a strong Rebel Army crew will head up to the Brandywell for the cup clash, the priority is obviously the league.

Three successive victories would open a 10-point margin over Galway, assuming they win their upcoming league ties as well, and wrap up the title with three games to spare.

Of course it might not be that straightforward, with City recently suffering a surprise defeat at home to Treaty United while Galway have only managed one win from their last five.

The Tribesmen are in Cork on September 9, facing Shane Keegan's much-improved Cobh at St Colman's Park. Ramblers have pushed City all the way in their recent encounters.

David Harrington in front of the supporters on Friday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork City were also First Division champions in 2011 when Echo soccer writer Graham Cummins stunned Shelbourne with a 94th-minute goal to snatch the trophy from their grasp in the last game of the season.

Leesiders will be hoping Healy can guide his side to silverware in less dramatic fashion over the coming weeks.

There is a break in league action between the Galway-Cork City meeting on September 16 and City v Wexford at Turner's Cross on October 7.

Two of their last three matches are at the Cross, including the final game of the campaign on October 21 against Bray Wanderers.

Colin Healy and his management team deserved huge credit for steering the club to the summit of the league after finishing a disappointing sixth in 2021, 24 points off champions Shels.

LEAGUE FIXTURES:

September 2: Cork City v Longford Town, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

September 9: Waterford v Cork City, 7.45pm.

September 16: Galway United v Cork City, 7.45pm.

October 7: Cork City v Wexford, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

October 14: Athlone Town v Cork City, 7.45pm.

October 21: Cork City v Bray Wanderers, 7.45pm.