Shane Kingston's touch of real class to Dillon Quirke's family

SHANE Kingston is a class act on the field but he showed his character off the pitch after the tragic death of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.

Quirke, just 24, passed away after collapsing while playing for Clonoulty/Rossmore at Semple Stadium on August 5.

Kingston exchanged jerseys with Quirke after the Munster Championship game back in May and the Douglas club man travelled to Tipp to present the geansaí to his grieving family.

Tipperary Star columnist Enda Treacy attended the funeral and stated in his column: "It was a touch of real class from Kingston to travel all that way to pay his respects, and it really showed the quality of the Cork hurling family."

Quirke was a member of the Tipp U21 side that caused a huge upset in 2018 when they beat a highly-rated Cork team led by Kingston, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Robbie O'Flynn in the All-Ireland final.

Kingston, who turns 25 next month, has been in exceptional form for Douglas in the Premier SHC to date, scoring 1-12 per game in their wins over Midleton and Kanturk.

Douglas' Shane Kingston celebrates his goal against Kanturk recently. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

His tally of 2-24 puts him ahead of Conor Lehane's 0-25, Ben Cunningham's 1-22 and Patrick Horgan's 1-21 in the scoring charts this season. In 2021 Horgan led Glen Rovers to the county final where they lost to Midleton and finished as the PSHC top-scorer with 6-56 (0-34 f, 0-3 65).

Sars' Aaron Myers had been brilliantly accurate in his two outings so far, hitting 0-17, 13 from play. Young Erin's Own attacker Conor Lenihan caught the eye against Na Piarsaigh with a hat-trick while inter-county favourites Fitzgibbon and Alan Connolly are also leading the way, along with former Cork seniors Pa Cronin and Jamie Coughlan.

There's a Tipp connection at Bishopstown, where Premier forward Jake Morris' brother Pearse has impressed since joining the Town with 0-9 from play.

PSHC TOP SCORERS:

GROUP A

Shane Kingston (Douglas): 2-24 (0-14 f)

Conor Lehane (Midleton): 0-25 (0-17 f, 0-1 65)

Jamie Coughlan (Newtown): 0-17 (0-12 f, 0-1 65)

Brian O'Sullivan (Kanturk): 0-15 (0-9 f, 0-4 65)

Cormac Beausang (Midleton): 0-9

Luke O'Farrell (Midleton): 1-5

GROUP B

Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers): 1-21 (0-9 f, 0-3 65)

Pa Cronin (Bishopstown): 0-16 (0-10 f)

Conor Lenihan (Erin's Own): 3-5

Pa O'Rourke (Na Piarsaigh): 3-5

Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh): 2-5

Eoghan Murphy (Erin's Own): 0-11 (0-9 f, 0-2 65)

Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own): 1-8 (0-1 f, 0-1 65)

Pearse Morris (Bishopstown): 0-9

GROUP C

Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr's): 1-22 (0-17 f, 0-1 65)

Alan Connolly (Blackrock): 1-18 (0-12 f, 0-1 65)

Aaron Myers (Sarsfields): 0-17 (0-4 f)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville): 0-15 (0-5 f)

Jack Doyle (Charleville): 0-13 (0-9 f)

Andrew Cagney (Charleville): 2-4

Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's): 1-6

Jack O'Connor (Sarsfields): 1-5

Robbie Cotter (Blackrock): 0-6