Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 18:27

Cork camogie cracker finishes level as Carbery reel in Avondhu

Mille Condon struck just before the final whistle at Castle Road to cancel out a Cliona O'Callaghan point
Carbery's Emilee O'Donovan and Michelle Dullea tackling Avondhu's Cliona O'Callaghan in Sunday's camogie clash on Castle Road. Picture: Denis Boyle

Mary Newman

Carbery 4-12 Avondhu 2-18 

IT finished honours even in the divisional section of the SE Systems Senior Championship in sun-baked Castle Road after a last-second Millie Condon strike gave Carbery a share of the spoils.

Two first-half Kate Wall goals helped give Carbery a slender one-point advantage at the interval where they led 2-7 to 2-6. 

And despite Avondhu going into the lead on three occasions in the second half Carbery stayed on their heels and were full value for a draw.

It was level at 0-2 apiece after five minutes but Carbery opened up a six-point advantage with scores from Siofra Patwell, Moira Barrett and two from Caoimhe Murphy, before Patwell set up Wall for the opening goal.

Avondhu responded with an Eimear Duignan point and with Cliona O'Callaghan grabbing a goal the lead was down to two. 

Rachel Harty hit it a point but we had to wait 14 minutes for the next score before Wall raised a second green flag. The response was instant with Amy O'Sullivan firing a superb effort to the Carbery net to put a point between the sides. 

Patwell and Fiona Nelligan traded point before the break as Carbery had their noses just in front.

On the resumption, it was nip and tuck all through. Wall struck for her hat-trick to put Carbery four points clear but five points without reply edged Avondhu back ahead.

Patwell levelled matters before substitute Aoife O'Flynn-Meade put Carbery back in front with another goal. 

Again Avondhu answered the challenge. Cliona O'Callaghan hit two scores either side of a Rachel Harty point and it was back to level pegging.

The pendulum swung Carbery’s way with Millie Condon and Patwell pointing but they couldn’t find the extra gear to go further ahead as Avondhu again hit four without reply to go back in front.

With three minutes remaining Carbery had to dig deep two points in a row from Patwell and Condon had them on level again. 

Avondhu responded.

O'Callaghan’s point might have been the winner but Condon had other ideas as she confidently fired over to give her side a draw; it was no more than they deserved.

Scorers for Carbery: K Wall 3-1, S Patwell 0-4 (0-2 f), A O'Flynn-Meade 1-0, C Murphy, M Condon 0-3 each, M Barrett 0-1.

Avondhu: C O'Callaghan 1-8, E Duignan 0-4, A O'Sullivan 1-0, R Harty, F Nelligan 0-2 each, L Stack, K Kilcommins (45) 0-1 each.

CARBERY: C Ní Bhucalla (Barryroe); A Whelton (Clonakilty), L Collins (Clonakilty), E Sexton (Kilbrittan/Timoleague); A Crowley (Kilbrittan/Timoleague), E O'Donovan (Kilbree), N McCarthy (Kilbree); M Dullea (Ballinascarthy), M Condon (Ballinascarthy); C Crowley (Ballinascarthy), C Murphy(Kilbree), A Whelton (Clonakilty); S Patwell(Ballinascarthy), K Wall (Kilbrittan/Timoleague), M Murphy (St Colum's).

Subs: A O'Flynn-Meade (Clonakilty) for M Murphy (h-t), A Mahony (Kilbrittan/Timoleague) for A Whelton (48).

AVONDHU: B Ganley (Mallow); R Killeen (Ballyhea), C Carroll (Milford), T Coleman (St Fanahan’s); R Brosnan (Buttevant), A O'Sullivan (Mallow), A O'Keeffe (Charleville); K Kilcommins (Ballyhea), C Collins (Newtownshandrum); E Duignan (Mallow), R Harty (Ballyhea), L Stack (Milford); C Harty (Ballyhea), C O’Callaghan (Newtownshandrum), F Nelligan (Charleville).

Sub: C Clancy (St Fanahan’s) for C Harty (35).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).

