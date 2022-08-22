Duhallow JAFC: Lyre beat Knocknagree to reach last four

Lyre 2-12 Knocknagree 1-12

A LATE surge saw Lyre strike a vein of form for a richly deserved win over Knocknagree in the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC at Cullen.

Across a tight tussle, Lyre chased and harried for the ball, their defence immense and though they missed out on a number of scoring chances, they let go during the latter stages for Alan Coughlan to land the closing three points that ultimately divided the sides.

The outcome allows Lyre secure a passage to the penultimate hurdle and a meeting against Cullen with Castlemagner facing Kanturk in the second semi-final. All that Knocknagree required here was a draw, they got off to a perfect start from lead points to Kevin Barry and Paud Dineen.

However Lyre got to grips with their task and availed of a productive burst, Kevin Tarrant pointed before a sweeping move upfield allowed Coughlan find the net. However, Knocknagree proceeded to draw a positive response from the play of Seán Daly, Tadgh Long and Chris White with Barry a handful upfront confirmed on a well-taken goal.

Indeed Knocknagree remained that lit sharper, Barry and Dineen adding points though Lyre gained comfort from points by Conor O’Keeffe and James McAulliffe to trail 1-6 to 1-4 at the interval. Missed chances served to limit Lyre on the restart before a point from Evan O’Brien reduced the arrears to the minimum.

For a spell, Knocknagree held the better of the exchanges, the accurate Long obliged with a pair of points to confirm their superiority. Back came Lyre to retrieve the situation thanks to the efforts of James McAulliffe, O’Keeffe, Tarrant and the Coughlan brothers. And their confidence received a confidence booster once Alan Coughlan pounced for his second goal to force parity.

Twice Knocknagree regained the lead from points to Richard O’Connor and Tadgh Long only to be pegged back by a pair of likewise scores to O’Keeffe for Lyre.

That made for an exciting finish, Lyre triggered off a push with a trio of late points from Coughlan deciding the outcome.

Scorers for Lyre: A Coughlan 2-3 (0-2 f), C O’Keeffe 0-3, K Tarrant, E O’Brien 0-2 each, J McAulliffe, C Crowley 0-1 each.

Knocknagree: T Long 0-6 (0-4 f), K Barry 1-2, P Dineen 0-2, R O’Connor, S Daly 0-1 each.

LYRE: T Sheehan; Colin O’Keeffe, J McAulliffe, T McAulliffe; R O’Connell, C Coughlan, E O’Brien; Conor O’Keeffe, K Tarrant; A Coughlan, M Kearney, C Coughlan; L O’Brien, P Ryan, B O’Keeffe.

Subs: B Withers for B O’Keeffe, C O’Neill for L O’Brien, D Murphy for E O’Brien, J Archdeacon for M Kearney.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; D Mahony, S Daly, P Roche; D Murphy, N O’Connor, D D O’Connor; T O’Mahony, C O’Connor; R O’Connor, T Long, C White; B Hickey, P Dineen, K Barry.

Sub: L Sugrue for D Murphy.

Referee: D O’Leary (Kiskeam)