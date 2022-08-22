Cork City march on but Cobh Ramblers deserved to win pivotal derby 

THE better team lost on Friday night as Cobh Ramblers suffered a 2-1 defeat to rivals Cork City at St Colman’s Park.

It hasn’t been the first time that the league leaders won a game they didn’t deserve to, but they won’t mind as they’re now seven points clear, after Galway dropped three points at home to Bray.

This derby was another entertaining contest, with a superb crowd that created the perfect atmosphere.

Shane Keegan’s men went at City from the start and were a joy to watch.

They looked very organised, physical in the tackle, and a real threat going forward. It was disappointing not to see City match their grit, determination and intensity.

Cobh passed the ball brilliantly, with James O’Leary and Sean McGrath the standout players. They showed huge confidence and often danced their way through the opposition with quick feet and clever runs.

The sides were level at the break, but Keegan would have been the happier manager.

For Colin Healy, it was a frustrating half. While he is always first to admit St Colman’s Park isn’t an easy place to go to, his players certainly didn’t help themselves.

Cobh started the second half in similar fashion to the first, full of enthusiasm and passion. Their goal came from O’Leary who showed great vision to pick out Charlie Fleming. He then delivered a superb pullback for Jake Hegarty to neatly slot home.

For 60 minutes, Cobh were the better side by far, and this was a real worry for City. McGrath and O’Leary won every 50-50 challenge in the middle of the park while Pierce Philips and Jason Abbot did superbly to shut down the City threats.

I was disappointed with City’s inability to secure good possession. The midfield seemed to shy away from any physical tackles and for the majority of the game, Matt Healy and Aaron Bolger were non-existent, while their defence was exposed a few times.

Louis Britton missed another sitter, the second week in a row, which isn’t good enough with the league up for grabs.

Cork City's Louis Britton puts his hands in his head after a miss against Cobh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

He had a great opportunity, but his weak effort from a header, while unmarked, went over from six yards.

HARSH

City did manage to get the equaliser on the hour mark; Cian Bargarry showed great pace down the left to outrun two defenders before laying it off to Ruairí Keating, who finished much to the annoyance of Cobh keeper and former City player Paul Hunt.

From here, City picked up a gear and threatened Cobh for a period and they took the lead when Keating struck again, having got on the end of a corner from Healy.

Being behind seemed harsh on Cobh, but they had given it everything and I couldn’t see the league leaders let it slip with 10 minutes to go.

They showed good composure to see the game out and they can look forward to a league break as they compete in the FAI Cup next weekend away to Derry.