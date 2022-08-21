O'Sullivan goal blitz puts ruthless Mourneabbey on way to win over Fermoy in ladies senior football championship opener

Mourneabbey 9-20

Fermoy 0-8

IF anyone thought that Mourneabbey were going to give up their Cork senior ladies football title easily then they put that to bed with their win over Fermoy on Sunday.

This was the second year in a row these two sides met in round one of the round-robin series and despite having home advantage on both occasions Fermoy were no match for their opponents.

To be fair to Fermoy they were missing a number of players with seven of their nominated 15 missing for a number of reasons and you can’t be missing the likes of Ashling Hutchings for games like this and expect to win.

That said Mourneabbey, in their own minds, might have had a point to prove after a poor league campaign that sees them involved in the relegation play-off with St Val’s.

Mourneabbey's Ashling Cronin and Fermoy's Aoife Carey, tussle for possession during their Ladies Senior Fooball Championship clash at Fermoy.

But on this occasion from start to finish they were simply ruthless and never gave Fermoy a chance to get a grip on the game. Fermoy are far from a bad side, with impressive displays from the likes of Aoibhe Carey and Aoife O’Sullivan over the hour.

For the winners trying to pick a player to stand out above the rest is almost impossible but special mention must be made of Doireann O’Sullivan, The Cork star finished with 5-3 to her name, despite leaving the pitch after 43 minutes.

In the form she was in Doireann was simply impossible to stop and it was her three-goal blitz, in three first-half minutes, that killed off any chance of a Fermoy win.

Add in plenty others like Ciara and Brid O’Sullivan, Maire O’Callaghan, Ellie Jack, Laura Fitzgerald, and Eimear Meaney, and on this display they are going to take some stopping.

Whilst all these are recognised stars what will have pleased manager Shane Ronayne as much was the efforts of younger players like Grace Cronin and Kate Williamson who had impressive displays in their defence.

Mourneabbey's Ellie Jack tries to get away from Fermoy's Sarah Gilsenen, during their Ladies Senior Fooball Championship clash at Fermoy.

Early points from Fitzgerald and Anna Ryan got Mourneabbey going with Aoife O’Sullivan replying for Fermoy.

With eight minutes gone Doireann got the first of her goals, with two more following in the next two minutes, to make it 3-5 to 0-1 and in reality, it was game over at this stage.

Fitzgerald, Doireann, and Jack kept the scoreboard ticking over, with Aoibhe Carey and Muireann O’Brien replying for Fermoy to make it 3-9 to 0-3.

Doireann got her fourth goal, after 19 minutes, to extend their lead, and just before half-time Fitzgerald raised a green flag to see Mourneabbey lead 5-12 to 0-5 at the break.

Mourneabbey's Ciara O'Sullivan is tackled by Fermoy's Laura Scannell, during their Ladies Senior Fooball Championship clash at Fermoy.

Fitzgerald started the second-half as she finished the first, with another green flag, before Meabh O’Sullivan saved well from Aoibhe Carey to deny her a goal.

Another goal from Doireann made it 7-12 to 0-6 and by the 46th minute, it was 8-16 to 0-6, with Jack getting in on the goalscoring stats.

Rachel Breen got their ninth before Aoife O’Sullivan rounded off the scoring for Fermoy as Mourneabby laid down a marker to all.

Scorers for Mourneabbey: D O’Sullivan 5-3 (1-2f), L Fitzgerald 2-5, E Jack 1-3 (1f), R Breen 1-0, A Ryan, C O’Sullivan 0-3 each, D Cronin 0-2, K O’Toole 0-1.

Fermoy: A O’Sullivan 0-5 (3f), A Carey 0-2, M O’Brien 0-1.

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; A Walsh, E Meaney, G Cronin; K Williamson, R O’Sullivan, A Cronin; M O’Callaghan, B O’Sullivan; E Jack, D O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan; D Cronin, L Fitzgerald, A Ryan.

Subs: A Cronin for A Walsh (ht inj), R Breen for R O’Sullivan, K O’Toole for D O’Sullivan, C O’Callaghan for L Fitzgerald (all 43), G Cooney for B O’Sullivan, A Hayes for M O’Sullivan (both 50).

FERMOY: E Ferrick; R Coffee, E Buckley, J Buckley; L Scannell, M O’Sullivan, S Gilsenan; T Murphy, L Lardner; M O’Brien, A Scannell, A O’Sullivan; A Carey, K O’Flynn, A Daly.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for S Gilsenan (33m inj), R O’Driscoll for M O’Brien (43), K Hoare for J Buckley (60).

Referee: Cathal McAllister, Aghada.