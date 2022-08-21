Eire Og get their ladies Cork club senior football championship campaign off to a great start with a big win over Valley Rovers

Cork LGFA SFC

Éire Óg 3-16

Valley Rovers 0-1

ÉIRE OG got their Cork LGFA senior football championship campaign off to a winning start following a convincing Group 1 victory over a depleted Valley Rovers in Ovens on Sunday.

Last year’s runners-up proved too strong for a Valley Rovers team playing their first ever senior championship game.

As the final score suggests, Éire Óg were full value for their win.

Credit to Valley Rovers for making their opponents work for every score throughout the game.

The winners can be pleased with their collective efforts on an afternoon Orlaith Cahalane, Laura Cleary, Shauna Cronin and Aoife Nic A Bhaird impressed.

Shauna Cronin, Eire Og, Lucy McCarthy, Valley Rovers.

Under the tutelage of Denis Kiely and Valerie Mulcahy, Valley’s were missing seven of their 2021 intermediate county championship winnning team including the influential the Kiely twins. Daire and Eimear are still in the USA and represented St Bridget’s in the North American LGFA finals in Chicago this past weekend.

As for Éire Óg, an experienced line-up including the likes of Cork seniors Meabh Cahalane, Eimear Scally and Emma Cleary were expected to prove too strong.

So it proved as the Ovens club led 0-5 to 0-1 at the conclusion of a scrappy opening 15 minutes. Laura Cleary (two), Eimear Scally (free), Aoife Nic A Bhaird and Orla Cahalane points preceded Rovers’ only score from a Michelle O’Regan free.

The eventual winners dominated the second quarter and built an unassailable 2-9 to 0-1 interval lead. Orliath Cahalane grabbed her second point prior to Eimear Scally moving to the edge of the square and racking up 1-2 in 5 minutes.

Only goalkeeper Jane Mulvihill’s heroics prevented Valley Rovers from falling further behind but she was powerless to prevent Aoife Nic A Bhaird from finding the net shortly before the break.

Orlaith Cahalane, Eire Og, Grainne Dart O'Flynn, Valley Rovers.

The second half matched the pattern of the first as Valley’s got numbers behind the ball and defended doggedly.

Éire Óg were guilty of squandering several chances but increased their lead, 3-11 to 0-1, courtesy of a marvellous Orlaith Cahalane goal after 40 minutes.

It was now a case of damage limitation for Valleys. Late Laura Cleary, Aoife Nic A Bhaird and Orlaith Cahalane scores put the gloss on a comprehensive Group 1 victory for the Ovens club.

Shauna Cronin and Meabh Cahalane, Eire Og, Kim Muckian, Valley Rovers.

Scorers for Éire Óg: E Scally 1-3 (0-1 free), O Cahalane 1-3, A Nic A Baird 1-2, L Cleary 0-4 (0-1 free), S Cronin 0-2, M O’Leary and S McGoldrick 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: M O’Regan 0-1 (0-1 free).

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; A Hurley (captain), R Sheehan, I Sheehan; A O’Connell, S McGoldrick, M Cahalane; S Cronin, A Rodgers; E Cleary, Eimear Scally, A Nic A Bhaird; L Cleary, Elaine Scally, O Cahalane.

Subs: M O’Leary for Eimear Scally (ht), J O’Gorman for M Cahalane (46), R Gamble for I Sheehan (49), L Hayes for Elaine Scally (53, inj), N O’Shea for O Cahalane (53).

VALLEY ROVERS: J Mulvihill; L McCarthy, C Cremin, E Murphy; K Murphy, R O’Donovan, G Dart O’Flynn; K Muckian, K Wall; A Murphy, C Reardan, L Collins; E Fehilly, M O’Regan (captain), S O’Leary.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for E Fehilly (45), A Cullinane for K Murphy (45), E Fehilly for K Muckian (47, injured).

Referee: C Cronin (Kinsale).