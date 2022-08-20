Eva Mangan grabs a late winner as Cork City edge Sligo in a thriller

Cork City 3 Sligo Rovers 2

A STUNNING long-range free-kick from Eva Mangan gave Cork City a victory over Sligo Rovers on Saturday evening at Turner’s Cross.

After scoring early through Laura Shine, the Bit O’Red hit back with two goals from Paula McGrory.

With three minutes left, Mangan curled the ball in to give her side the three points and end a five-game losing streak.

Danny Murphy’s team came into the game on the back of last week’s 2-1 loss against Athlone Town and they were determined to make things right.

City should have scored inside five minutes through Mangan, but she stung Amy Mahon’s hands with a free kick. Another opening saw the ball drop to Shine inside the area and just as she steadied herself, Sarah Kiernan stole the ball back for Sligo.

The fast started faded into a back and forth game between two evenly matched teams. This was best summed up by two identical passes from Aife Haran and Christina Dring, with both players trying to play a through ball. Sligo’s attempt was blocked by Lauren Walsh and Mahon intercepted for Sligo.

In the 11th minute, everything changed when Shine ran onto a long ball and slotted in with the inside of her right boot. It was a neat finish that gave City the start they craved.

Five minutes later, McGrory tried her luck from distance and the ball trickled into the bottom right corner of the Shed End.

City responded to the equaliser by tightening up at the back, a defensive shift that was marshalled by Aoibhín Donnelly. Sligo’s best chance to score during this period came from a free-kick and Emma Doherty’s ball in was excellently palmed out for a corner by Abby McCarthy.

The good work done by City nearly paid off on the half-hour mark when Zara Foley played a long ball to Shine. The forward did everything right but her shot hit the outside of the post.

The Bit O’Red went down the pitch after the restart and won a corner. Aife Haran’s ball in was scrambled towards goal and McCarthy pounced to get this out of play. The next troublesome set piece by Sligo was a free-kick from Haran and the City goalkeeper caught this with ease.

Aoibhin Donnelly in action for Cork City FC against Sligo Rovers. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The first half closed out with a free-kick from Mangan finding Foley and the defender headed wide.

City’s enthusiasm was not diminished by the half-time break and Foley should have made it 2-1 when she flicked a pass from Donnelly towards goal. This was easily caught by Mahon, who saw her kick-out won by the home side. Cassin then crossed to Seward, who forced a low save from the Sligo goalkeeper.

McGrory got her second of the game just after this with a fine curling finish from inside the box.

A ball over the top was then taken down by Cassin and the City captain placed this into the top left corner, making it 2-2.

After McCarthy punched a Sligo free out for a corner, the City defence faced a flurry of chances which were blocked by Walsh.

City’s defensive work was rewarded in the 87th minute when Mangan stepped up to take that free-kick in front of the Shed End. From 25 yards out, the midfielder placed the ball into the top right corner, well out of Sligo goalkeeper’s reach.

CITY: Abby McCarthy; Danielle Burke, Zara Foley, Nadine Seward, Christina Dring, Aoibhín Donnelly, Laura Shine, Becky Cassin, Eva Mangan, Lauren Walsh, Heidi Mackin.

Subs: Orlaith Deasy for Aoibhín Donnelly, Fiana Bradley for Christina Dring (both 68), Ciara McNamara for Nadine Seward (75), Aoife Cronin for Laura Shine (87).

SLIGO: Amy Mahon; Leah Kelly, Orna O’Dowd, Lauren Boles, Emma Doherty, Kerri O’Hara, Paula McGory, Amy Boyle Carr, Sarah Kiernan, Helen Monaghan, Aife Haran.

Subs: Aoife Brennan for Aife Haran (61), Fiona Doherty for Kerri O’Hara (75), Lauren McLellan for Helen Monaghan (87).

Referee: David Connolly