Graham Cummins: Cork City showed great character to take control of the title race

THE last meeting between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City this season was everything you would expect from a derby.

There was commitment from every player on the pitch. Players weren’t afraid to lunge into challenges. There was a controversial goal and a late winner.

All of this drama along with Galway United’s defeat against Bray Wanderers meant a very eventful night at St Colman’s Park.

City showed great character to come from behind and get the three points. The players would have been aware throughout the game that Galway were losing by the crowds’ reaction every time that Caulfield’s side conceded.

Going a goal behind would have been demoralising because they must have felt they were throwing away another golden opportunity after doing so in their last two fixtures. However, they remained calm and once they equalised; it felt like the winning goal was inevitable.

The hero of the night was Ruairi Keating after his brace gave City victory in the Cork derby.

Cork City's Ruairí Keating celebrates his match-winning goal. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

I have been a huge admirer of the City striker and it was no surprise to see that he was the man the Rebel Army could rely on to ensure that they moved seven points ahead of Galway and could potentially win the league against John Caulfield’s side when the teams meet on September 16.

Were City to defeat Longford Town and Waterford in their next two league games, then victory against Galway would mean that the Rebel Army would be crowned champions that night in Eamonn Deacy Park.

THREAT

Keating’s double took his tally to 11 goals this season, and in truth, the striker probably should have had more. Still, it is a good return for his first season at the club and there are six league games remaining for him to improve on that total. For his first goal, his touch to set himself for the finish was excellent.

Credit must also go to Cian Bargary and the role he had to play in the goal. He showed remarkable strength and pace to go past and shrug off the challenge of Charlie Fleming and give a perfectly timed pass to Keating.

I thought Bargary was very good. He was a constant threat throughout, and what really impressed me was the fact that he wasn’t turning down the opportunity to put crosses into the box first-time. He was a threat throughout the game.

Keating’s winner featured everything you expect a top forward to do.

He timed his run to perfection. His movement got him away from his marker. His hunger to score got him to the ball ahead of the Cobh defender at the front post and it was a fantastic header.

Keating’s all-round game was very good.

He worked hard, as he always does. He won his aerial battles, and he held the ball up and brought others into play.

The goal City conceded was uncharacteristic of them. The players must not have heard of the saying ‘play to the whistle’ because they seemed to stop when the City defence seemed to judge for themselves that the ball had gone out of play before Fleming’s cross to Jake Hegarty.

There were lots of complaints in the aftermath that the ball had crossed the line but from where I was sitting, it appeared Fleming had managed to keep it in play. Whether it did or not Jonas Hakkinen should have done better to shield the ball out, and others in the penalty area shouldn’t have hesitated because they thought the ball had gone out.

Credit must go to Fleming and Hegarty for playing to the whistle and it was a very good finish by the former Midleton player. He managed to get across his man and guided the ball into the net.

FLOW

We are quick to criticise referees but I thought Sean Grant’s officiating allowed for a more free-flowing game and he deserves credit.

There were some hard-hitting tackles that another referee might have awarded more frees for. That would have meant the game was stopped more often but rightfully Grant allowed players to be more forceful with their challenges.

Cobh were much better on the night that they have been against City in previous meetings and appear to be heading in the right direction. Their players showed a lot of commitment and fought for one another.

Unfortunately for them, City at this time are just better, but that same statement can be said about every other team in the division.