Eoin Dwyer point secures minor hurling semi place for Ballincollig against Fermoy 

Ballincollig 2-15 Fermoy 3-12

A THRILLING draw at Ballincollig as a late rally by the home side saw them finish runners-up in Section 1 of the Rebel Óg Premier 1 Hurling Championship and book their place in the semi-finals.

Leading by 10 points after 23 minutes, Ballincollig looked like they would finish with a comfortable win, but a dramatic four-minute spell just before halftime saw Fermoy score 2-2 which brought them right back into the game.

The North Cork side were on top in the second half and when goalkeeper Shane Coughlan put Fermoy ahead for the first time in the game with a long-distance free entering the final quarter it looked like Ballincollig would miss out on a semi-final spot, just like their footballers did a week earlier.

Corner-Forward Eon Dwyer came to Ballincollig’s rescue with three late points, two from placed balls, and the final one from play after a George Howard assist to earn his side a share of the spoils.

The opening stages were evenly contested as Fermoy levelled three times with two frees from Fionn Lardner and one by Brendan Daly to cancel out two points from play by Brian O’Sullivan and a Dwyer free.

Dwyer saw a goal-bound effort blocked by Fermoy’s netminder Coughlan on eight minutes, but Howard hit the rebound into the net.

Lardner replied with a free for Fermoy, but the home side hit 1-5 on the bounce to race into a 2-8 to 0-4 lead with five minutes remaining of the half after Dwyer found the net after being played in by Ciaran Buckley.

Cork minor James O’Brien hit two wonderful points for Fermoy to get them back in it and within a minute Tiernan Mahon turned the game around with two goals.

Philip O’Flynn and Brian McGrath combined for the first goal and O’Brien was the provider for the second. They also forced a penalty, but Collig keeper Barry Keane made a sharp same from Lardner.

Still, Fermoy were just two down at the break, 2-8 to 2-6, and well in the game.

The third quarter was evenly contested as Conor Dalton, Theo Morgan and a Dwyer free were cancelled out by three frees from Lardner before Fermoy hit the front with that free by Coughlan.

Mahon and Darragh O’Brien extended the lead before Mahon hit his third goal after he doubled on a looping pass from O’Brien to give his side a 3-12 to 2-12 lead with seven minutes remaining.

However, Ballincollig raised their game in the final stages and constant pressure yielded two frees for Dwyer.

Entering added time, Dwyer hit the equalising point that proved enough for Ballincollig to pip Na Piarsaigh for the semi-final spot.

Fermoy's James O'Brien takes on Ballincollig's Pete Kelly. Picture: Denis Boyle

Scorers: Ballincollig: E Dwyer 1-9 (0-7 f), G Howard 1-0, B O’Sullivan, C Dalton 0-2 each, C Buckley, T Morgan 0-1 each.

Fermoy: T Mahon 3-1, F Lardner 0-6 f, J O’Brien 0-2, S Coughlan (f), B Daly, D O’Brien 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: B Keane; L Harris, B Dore, E Lynch; D Lee, P Kelly, D O’Leary; B O’Connell, T Morgan; C Buckley, G Howard, B O’Sullivan, S O’Neil, C Dalton, E Dwyer.

Subs: J Murray for Dore (27-29 blood), J Murray for Lynch (29), A Dodd for O’Neill (48).

FERMOY: S Coughlan; J Lonergan, L Cronin, C Ring; L Lynch, N Cloney, J Murray; J O’Brien, D O’Brien; B Daly, C Fitzgerald, B McGrath; P O’Flynn, F Lardner, T Mahon.

Subs: C Ryan for Lynch (h-t), N Sherwood for Fitzgerald (43), B Keohane for McGrath (60).

Referee: S Scanlon (Newcestown).