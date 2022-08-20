Douglas minor hurlers hold off Na Piarsaigh to remain unbeaten

Douglas 1-16 Na Piarsaigh 1-13

A SUPERB second-half revival from Na Piarsaigh just fell short in this cracking Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Hurling championship clash as the talented and unbeaten Douglas side held out for a deserved win.

The permutations going into this game saw all four teams in the group having a chance of qualifying but with Ballincollig sharing the spoils with Fermoy they grabbed the second qualifying berth behind the city side.

To be fair Douglas were tested but their manager David McSweeney predicted this before the game.

“No matter what grade you play Na Piarsaigh in you are guaranteed they will leave everything on the pitch and it wasn’t surprising they pushed us to the wire.

“This is a great squad as we have no superstars and the whole squad are committed as many of them are dual players but now we can look forward to a semi-final berth.”

Despite playing against a stiff breeze, Na Piarsaigh rattled Douglas in the opening four minutes. Ross O’Sullivan nailed a free after four minutes but a minute later the home side were rocked again with a quality Na Piarsaigh goal. After a high ball was dropped into the square Conor Meaney got in behind the Douglas defence to drill a low shot to the corner.

Gradually the physical power of Douglas, who are also in the P1 Football semi-final and favourites for the county, saw them level the game in the 18th minute following a Fionan Barry point. Barry was deadly from placed balls as he registered six in the opening half.

In the closing minutes, Na Piarsaigh looked under pressure and they were punished at the death with a fine goal. Sloppy defending allowed Ronan Dooley a path to goal as he billowed the back of the net with a ferocious shot.

Trailing 1-10 to 1-4 at the break Na Piarsaigh knew they needed a good start to the second half and moving Alex Lynch to midfield helped them win more possession. Although Barry struck over the opening point that stretched their lead to seven points credit to Na Piarsaigh they responded to the wake-up call.

Ross O’Sullivan, had a quiet opening 30 minutes, but credit to Cork minor star he was possessed in the second half. O’Sullivan gave notice of his shooting skills with a monstrous 80-yard point from play in the 37th minute that reduced the deficit to four points.

The Farranree outfit went close to reducing the lead to the minimum when a thunderbolt DJ Coffey shot was parried to safety by the Douglas keeper Cathal McSweeney.

Douglas were struggling in winning possession as the shooting of O’Sullivan ensured the teams were level with 10 minutes remaining.

When Na Piarsaigh look back on this defeat they will rue a few missed scoring opportunities when the game hung in the balance.

Credit to Douglas they finished in style and with Barry ending with a 10-point tally, it proved crucial in this win.

It was fitting Cathal Hallahan struck over a magnificent point deep into 11 minutes of added time that had the Douglas coaching staff and players puzzled.

Despite the loss, Na Piarsaigh selector Graham Casey praised the winning side.

"We could have stolen it in the second half because I felt if we got ahead we would have pushed on but credit to Douglas they are a very good side and we wish them well for the remainder of the championship.

"We are working hard at all levels and hopefully the good days will be back in our club sooner than later."

Chris O'Keeffe and James Burke, Douglas, try to block Peter Lehane, Na Piarsaigh. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Douglas: F Barry 0-10 (0-7 f), R Dooley 1-2, C Hallahan 0-2, O Barry, C Lucas 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: R O’Sullivan 0-12 (0-10 f), C Meaney 1-0, P Lehane 0-1.

DOUGLAS: D Cawley; S Rourke, J O’Callaghan Meagher, C MacPhaidin; L Fogarty, J Burke, E O’Flynn; O Barry, C O’Keeffe; R Hanley, D Reddington, R Dooley; C Hallahan, C Lucas, F Barry.

Subs: A Lynch for L Fogarty (inj 56), M O’Brien for C O’Keeffe (62), A Sinnathabi for C Lucas (64), R O’Brien for J Burke (64), M O’Connell for F Barry (66).

NA PIARSAIGH: S Lyons; K Galvin, A Burke, G Dwyer-Harrington; E Cronin, P Hosford, C Higgins; SP Cooke, P Lehane; C Meaney, R O’Sullivan, DJ Coffey; L Greaney, A Lynch, B Dwyer-Harrington.

Referee: Cathal Treacy (Nemo Rangers).