Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: Midleton edge Valleys to grab semi-final place

Midleton 2-13 Valley Rovers 0-15

A GOAL deep into injury time from Midleton’s Niall Lang sealed a crucial win over a strong Valley Rovers in the Premier 1 Rebel Óg Championship on Friday night.

Having been beaten heavily in the opening group game against the Glen, Midleton now top the group on the basis of their head-to-head result with Valleys and face Ballincollig in the county semi-final.

The Carrigdhoun outfit will take on Douglas the weekend after next and both teams deserve great credit for putting on a great spectacle here with the final outcome being decided in the closing minutes.

Sars getting a result against the Glen, in a game that ended in a draw, was key to Midleton's progress and once that result filtered through after the final whistle the celebrations began.

Both sides had their fair share of dominance over the course of the six minutes but it was the home team that took full advantage of the slight breeze in their favour.

Fionn Kelly opened the scoring for Midleton with a long-range point in the opening ten seconds with Eoin Guinane responding instantly at the other end. Two minutes later James McSweeney covered a long rang free followed by another white flag from Eoghan Fraser. Anthony Slattery and Guinane responded for Valleys to leave the scores at 0-3 all after five minutes.

However, a string of unanswered points from Fraser, Egan and Fionn Kelly opened up a four-point lead but Valleys didn’t panic and scores from Joe Twohig, Shane Ryan and Dave Carthew reduced the deficit back to the bare minimum on 23 minutes.

Midleton responded when Cian Lambe carved his way through the Valleys' defence before finishing off with a powerfully strike past Ronan Kelleher with Daniel Garde adding his name to the score sheet a minute later to open up a five-point lead. Guinane responded with his second point of the game to leave the score at 1-8 to 0-7 at the interval.

On the restart, Tadhg O’Leary Hayes and Slattery exchanged points with Sean Mac an tSaoi raising another Valleys white flag from a placed ball. Evan McGrath and Egan responded at the other end. Guinane and Kelly exchanged points to leave the scores at 1-12 to 0-10 on 45 minutes.

Donnacha O'Connell of Valley Rovers clears from Midleton's Alex Moloney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Five unanswered points from Valleys saw them claw their way back on level terms with Ryan scoring the equaliser on 57 minutes.

With the game entering injury time Midleton knew a draw would not be sufficient enough to progress but were presented with the opportunity when the referee awarded them with a free.

McSweeney made no mistake in converting the place ball as his team edged back in front once again.

Valleys had a great chance to square up the match but Ryan’s long-range attempt just went wide at the near post. The game was put to bed when Lang fired the ball past Kelleher to ensure that it would be Midleton that would take the victory.

Scorers for Midleton: D Egan 0-3, C Lambe, N Lange 1-0 each, F Kelly, J McSweeney, E Fraser 0-2 each, D Garde, T O’Leary Hayes, E McGrath, F Kelly 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: E Guinane, 0-4 (0-1 f), S Mac an tSaoi 0-4 f, S Ryan 0-3, A Slattery 0-2, J Twohig, D Carthew 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: Z Smith; E McGrath, D Fitzgerald, D Higgins; N Lange, T O’Leary Hayes, C Cronin; C Lambe, T Dunlea; E Fraser, A Moloney, E Higgins; D Garde, F Kelly, J McSweeney.

Subs: C Morley for E Higgins, A Howard for F Kelly.

VALLEY ROVERS: R Kelleher; D O’Connell, M Woods, T McGrath; J Twohig, E Guinane, J Woods; A Slattery, R O’Donovan; K D O’Flynn, C Desmond, O McCarthy; D Carthew, S Mac an tSaoi, S Ryan.

Referee: PJ Dennehy (Sarsfields).