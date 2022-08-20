Rebel Óg Minor Hurling: Glen battle back to draw with Sars but both teams go out

Sarsfields 2-15 Glen Rovers 2-15

GLEN Rovers missed out in qualifying for a place in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship semi-final after results elsewhere went against them.

A draw against Sarsfields in Riverstown on Friday night left them with three points, but Midleton’s win over Valley Rovers meant they both went through on four points.

Ciarán Maguire and Diarmuid Wall led the way as Glen Rovers edged in front 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time, and turning to play with the wind they were expected to push on. However, Sarsfields, who struck nine first-half wides, regrouped and began to take control.

Conor O’Rourke broke through for a goal in the 45th minute, and four minutes later sub Ruairí Hurley finished to the net after Glen goalkeeper Ben Heffernan saved brilliantly from Darragh O’Connor. It put the home side 2-12 to 0-10 to the good, all the while the Blackpool side scored only one point, through Wall.

It could have got better for Sarsfields when O’Connor was fouled for a penalty, he stood over it himself but Heffernan was equal to the challenge. With five minutes remaining, Sarsfields went eight points ahead.

However, a dramatic finish saw Glen Rovers outhit their opponents 2-3 to a point.

Firstly Kieran Kelleher managed to squeeze the sliotar into the far corner to start the revival. Points from Maguire and Wall followed. When John Leddy landed his third free, Sarsfields moved four up and it felt like they might hang on.

Deep in stoppage Wall added another free, and from distance, Cillian Connolly snatched a goal when his long clearance bounced into the net.

Sarsfields' wides tally hurt them in the first half. Leddy opened the scoring from the very first play with a free while Heffernan pulled off a fine save from O’Connor. Through O’Connor (frees), Harry Jones and O’Rourke they led 0-6 to 0-4 after quarter of an hour.

The teams were level twice more before Glen Rovers, who were missing Cian Walsh (suspended) and Stephen Lynam (injured), took the lead. Five brilliant points were slotted by Maguire between the 20th and 30th minute, four from play, and it enabled them take a narrow advantage at the interval.

Sarsfields held the upper hand for long stages in the second half, only to be reeled in at the death. But it wasn’t to be, as both Glen Rovers and Sarsfields exited the championship.

Glen Rovers' Eoghan O'Sullivan shoots as Sarsfields' Jack Higgins closes in. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Sarsfields: D O’Connor 0-6 f, C O’Rourke 1-2, R Hurley 1-0, J Leddy (f), B O’Flynn 0-3 each, H Jones 0-1.

Glen Rovers: C Maguire 0-10 (0-5 f), D Wall 0-5 (0-4 f), K Kelleher, C Connolly 1-0 each.

SARSFIELDS: J O’Connor; J Grainger, A McCarthy, J McMahon; J Huggins, S King, D O’Callaghan; H Jones, S Gallagher; J Leddy, S McNamara, C O’Rourke; D O’Donovan, D O’Connor, B O’Flynn.

Subs: R McCarthy for D O’Donovan (half-time), R Hurley for S McNamara (40).

GLEN ROVERS: B Heffernan; E Virgo, K Kelleher, O O’Connell; C Connolly, J Brosnan, C McCarthy; J Murphy, J Dorney; C Hurley, E O’Sullivan, C Hughes; J O’Sullivan, C Maguire, D Wall.

Sub: S Lawlor for J Dorney (50).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).