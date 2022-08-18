Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 16:20

CBC to meet Gaelcholáiste Mhuire in Harty Cup group stage

Bandon, Críost Rí and Spioraid Naoimh to clash in Corn Uí Mhuirí round-robin
James Dwyer of CBC winning the from Darragh McCarthy, Midleton CBS, in the Dr Harty Cup clash in Midleton last year. Picture: Dan Linehan

Denis Hurley

There will be a northside derby in the group stages of the Dr Harty Cup after Christian Brothers College were drawn in the same section as Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG.

The draws for the Harty and its football counterpart, the Corn Uí Mhuirí, took place on Thursday afternoon, with the competitions returning to the group-stage format that pertained prior to the impact of Covid-19.

There are six Cork schools among the 14 sides entered into the Harty. Across the four groups – two consisting of four teams and two comprising three schools – three of them each have two Leeside elements.

CBC and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire will be joined by Waterford’s De La Salle and Nenagh CBS in Group A, while Group B sees St Francis College Rochestown and competition newcomers Pobalscoil na Tríonóide of Youghal take on Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Secondary School from Templemore.

There is no Cork representation in Group C, where Ardscoil Rís of Limerick will battle it out with the school at the top of the Harty roll of honour, St Flannan’s College of Ennis, and Cashel Community School.

Then, in Group D, Midleton CBS and St Colman’s College of Fermoy will have last year’s champions, St Joseph’s Secondary School from Tulla in Clare, for company.

In the 16-team Corn Uí Mhuirí, much Cork interest will centre on Group D, where Bandon’s Hamilton High School – semi-finalists last year – Coláiste Chríost Rí and Bishopstown’s Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh will battle for qualification along with Tipperary’s CBS High School Clonmel.

Clonakilty Community College also made the 2021-22 semis and they were drawn with the side that beat them there – Tralee CBS – as well as St Flannan’s and Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra of Rathmore in Group A.

In Group B, Skibbereen CS and Rochestown will take on Presentation Secondary School of Milltown as well as Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne.

Coláiste Choilm from Ballincollig are the only Cork side in Group C, where they are accompanied by holders St Brendan’s College from Killarney, Tralee’s Mercy Mounthawk and Coláiste na Sceilge of Caherciveen.

Dr Harty Cup (U19½AHC) Group A: De La Salle Waterford, Nenagh CBS, CBC Cork, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire.

Group B: Thurles CBS, St Francis College Rochestown, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide Youghal, Our Lady’s Templemore.

Group C: Ardscoil Rís, St Flannan’s Ennis, Cashel CS.

Group D: St Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS, St Colman’s Fermoy.

Corn Uí Mhuirí (U19½AFC) Group A: Tralee CBS, St Flannan’s Ennis, Clonakilty CC, Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra.

Group B: Skibbereen CS, Presentation Milltown, St Francis College Rochestown, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne.

Group C: St Brendan’s Killarney, Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.

Group D: Hamilton HS Bandon, Coláiste Chríost Rí, CBS HS Clonmel, Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh Bishopstown.

