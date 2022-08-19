St Colman's Park is a tough place to play and Ramblers will be waiting in the long grass for Cork

TONIGHT, the pressure is on for Colin Healy’s Cork City side to get back to winning ways as they travel to St Colman’s Park to take on local rivals Cobh Ramblers.

One point from their last two games is not what any of us expected and both results against Treaty and Waterford were a shock and disappointing.

While Healy never expected easy games from either opposition, I think the majority of us expected six points based on previous meetings against the same opposition.

I don’t think it’s acceptable to be beaten by a side that we beat five nil less than two months ago.

Since their last meeting, it’s City who have strengthened their side by the return of many players from injury.

So what’s the excuse for losing two nil to Treaty?

Were City too complacent heading into the game?

Had they any plan B?

Or was it a case of them not being able to break down the solid Treaty back line?

We’re Treaty that good?

Yes, Tommy Barrett’s men came to Turner's Cross organised and with a game plan and executed it well and deservedly left picking up probably their best three points of the season.

The only good news that came out of Friday evening was the loss, league chasers Galway suffered to Waterford.

That was a lucky escape for City.

Onto Monday night and a game where we expected City to be fired up, ready to make up for Friday's loss to Treaty.

Cian Murphy, Cork City FC, Killian Cantwell, Waterford.

While we saw a better performance at times, it was disappointing again to see dropped points.

The frustration was evident right throughout the stadium as fans became irate every time the ball was passed backwards and side wards.

The slow build up is not the attractive football fans want to see and when it’s not resulting in a goal, makes things even worse.

What I can’t understand is why Healy doesn’t play to his advantage?

Having players like Cian Bargarry and Dylan McGalde on the bench seems like such a waste to me.

They are two exciting players who like to run at the opposition?

Why not play them both, together?

City need to bring something more to the games. While getting results is all that matters to Healy, playing unattractive, boring, repetitive football will eventually become detrimental, which we have seen in the past two games.

Opposition seem to know City’s style of play quite well, and with what looks like no plan B, I can see them drop more points in the coming weeks if they continue to produce performances like they have been in the past few weeks.

Tonight will be another tough test if Healy hasn’t got his lads up for the battle.

And a battle it will be. It’s never been an easy game in St Colman’s Park with the tight pitch suiting the hosts more so than the visitors.

The sides met just three weeks ago in the FAI cup with tonight’s visitors winning by just one goal.

I expect another tough game and it will be three points Healy’s side will be hoping to secure in order to keep the gap at the top.

Cobh come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Wexford so confidence is high from that performance.

Derbies generally bring more to a fixture than any other game played throughout the season and tonight’s game will be no different in front of an expected packed St Colman’s Park.

It’s a ground I enjoy watching games at, the atmosphere is always great and that's a huge credit to those involved with the club and I hope both Cork City and Cobh can put on a good spectacle of football for their supporters.

Like all games in the league this season, nothing comes easy.

So while tonight’s game might seem a huge game in terms of bragging rights for the supporters, Healy and Shane Keegan will be treating it like any other game and both will be hoping to add to their tally and for Healy it’s about keeping the lads focused on the task ahead and getting back to winning ways.