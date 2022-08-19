We’ve go to do more says Danny Murphy after another Cork City WFC defeat

THE Cork City Women's side were 16 minutes away from what would have been a thoroughly deserved positive result against a high-flying Athlone Town side last weekend.

In fact, at the time they looked the most likely side that were going to go on and win it but ultimately - similar to their meeting in the Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final the week previous - City were caught out defensively and a superb finish saw Athlone snatch the victory.

It has been a common theme in recent weeks as the Rebel Army also performed admirably in their last Women’s National League game before that but again mistakes and wastefulness in front of goal saw them fall to a defeat away at Bohemians.

“It’s simple, we have got to do more,” insisted manager Danny Murphy shortly after their 2-1 loss to Athlone last time out.

“We have got to be more aggressive, we have got to win headers, we have got to win more tackles and we have got to dominate teams more in certain areas of the game.

“But we have got to keep going, we have just got to keep going, we have to keep working, and keep trying to improve.

Cork City's Womens team manager Danny Murphy. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“Look it is hard because you have got to try and pick them up after every game and they are probably down as well but if we keep doing the right things the improvements will come and we will get there.

“We have got to cut out the silly mistakes and I think if we cut them out we are a really good team. We are competing against a team that are third in the table.

“And the three times we played them, three times we should have got something out of the game.

“So we are able to compete at that level but I don’t think we can match teams physically and that’s what we have got to improve on.” But this weekend presents City with an opportunity to keep building on their improved recent displays and potentially earn a positive result, which would also build some much-needed confidence and end a run of five defeats in a row in all competitions.

On Saturday evening - kick-off is at 5 pm - City have another match at Turner’s Cross as they welcome the side sitting just about them in the table in eighth place; Sligo Rovers.

City have lost both their meetings with Sligo this season - 2-1 at home and 2-0 away - but under Murphy, they are a different side now. They just need to prove it by claiming a positive result.

“We need to keep building on what we are trying to do, keep trying to improve, keep trying to get better and we will go again.

Cork City's Becky Cassin looks for support as she pulls away froKayleigh Shine of Athlone Town during the SSE Airtricity League Womens National League match at Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“We scored a goal off a set piece so I do think goals are coming. We are creating a lot of chances in the games but we probably haven’t been hitting the target as much as we would like.

“But we are creating the chances so we have just got to keep going,” concluded Murphy.