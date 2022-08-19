Plenty of West Cork talent in this year’s LGFA County Championships

WEST Cork clubs will be eager to make their mark on the upcoming 2022 Cork LGFA county championships.

This year’s junior A grade contains plenty of West Cork interest.

Last year’s runners-up, Dohenys, and 2021 junior B champions, O’Donovan Rossa, kick things of in a local derby on August 28.

The Dunmanway club lost to Castlehaven in last season’s epic junior A decider.

Level after extra-time, Dohenys were eventually defeated on 30-metre free-kicks.

Tony White’s side will look to Cork inter-county star Melissa Duggan for inspiration.

An excellent 2022 Division 2 league campaign saw Dohenys finish joint-top alongside the Haven before losing the decider to the latter.

Laura O’Mahony’s fitness and availability will be crucial to O’Donovan Rossa’s hopes.

A strong underage setup bodes well for the Skibbereen club’s long-term future. Moving up to the intermediate grade would represent a timely boost.

Douglas, Abhainn Dalla, Naomh Abán and Beara will provide the stiffest of opposition in this year’s junior A championship.

An always difficult grade to predict, don’t rule out the possibility of an all-West Cork final for the second year in a row.

Sarah Leahy, Emma Cleary and Laura O'Mahony of Cork celebrate after the TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

As for this year’s Intermediate championship, the aforementioned Castlehaven are joined by fellow West Cork clubs Rosscarbery and Bantry Blues in round-robin competition.

Ross and Bantry have been steadily rebuilding their underage structures and should reap the benefits over the next couple of seasons.

As for Castlehaven, Denny Cahalane’s side will begin as one of the favourites for the IFC trophy.

Having scorched through the junior ranks, the Haven added West Cork LGFA adult and Division 2 county league titles in recent weeks.

Perennial contenders Glanmire are likely to challenge while Araglen Desmonds Buí and Donoughmore possess plenty of experience at the intermediate grade. As with its junior A counterpart, West Cork’s involvement should make for fascinating viewing.

This year’s senior grade sees three West Cork clubs doing battle with two of the championship’s favourites.

Kinsale and Valley Rovers ply their trade in the West Cork LGFA divisions at adult and underage level.

Both have been handed a tough opening Group A that includes reigning champions Mourneabbey, last year’s runners-up Éire Óg and Fermoy.

Group B sees an improving Clonakilty doing battle with Aghada, Inch Rovers, Bride Rovers and St Val’s.

Orla Finn and, if available, Sadhbh O’Leary, will lead last year’s county semi-finalists Kinsale’s attack. Yet, a West Cork success in the county’s top grade appears unlikely.

Further down the Cork LGFA grades, keep an eye on Tadgh Mac Cárthaigh who reached last year’s junior C county semi-final only to lose to eventual champions Carrigaline.

The West Cork club will start as one of the contenders in a group containing Kealkill’s St Colum’s.

Muintir Gabriels contest the junior D championship while Bandon (who won their first junior county league title recently) and Clann na nGael will meet in the junior E championship.

West Cork’s Ilen Rovers could spring a surprise in the junior F county championship which also includes Ibane Ladies and Keelnameela.