Shandrum minors to pedal their wares for club fundraiser

For the second year in a row, Shandrum minor hurlers have a major venue in their sights as part of a fundraising drive – but this time it’s an actual journey rather than a virtual one.

In April of 2021, the panel undertook a run covering the distance from Newtownshandrum to Croke Park but, due to Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time, each player had to do their part individually.

Despite that drawback, the initiative was a massive success, with many online donations coming via ClubZap. In the wake of that, discussion turned to they could do as a follow-up and this Sunday, August 21, the minor squad will cycle from the village to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to raise funds for Shandrum Juvenile GAA Club.

With restrictions lifted, it is possible to make the trip as a group

The cycle is non-competitive, with the emphasis on fun and unity. Departure is scheduled for 8am on Sunday morning from the pitch in Newtownshandrum, at the very edge of the county on the Limerick border. The squad will travel through Doneraile, Kilavullen, Bottlehill and on through Ballyvolane to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with an estimated time of arrival of 1pm at the Marina. This is a challenging event at 75km, with a few hills to navigate along the way, but the boys are well up for it and would really appreciate any support.

Shandrum are a very active club, currently caterings for more than 100 boys from U7 right through to minor (U17) with packed training and games scheduled at all levels and fundraising is vital in order to keep the show on the road.

The event was launched last week in Newtown, where Marie Ryan of DNG Ryan Mallow presented the panel with a set of training tops for the cycle. Donations may be made via Clubzap or else by contacting any of the members of the minor panel, who have sponsorship cards and will be delighted to help.

On the pitch, it is a quiet weekend as club action in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Hurling Championships and Bons Secours Hospital Football Championships takes a break, with the divisions and colleges sections of the premier hurling and football competitions coming to their conclusions.

Both games take place in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening. At 6pm, Imokilly – who emerged from the section last year before losing in the Premier SHC semi-finals to Glen Rovers – take on Avondhu after the two divisional sides beat MTU Cork and UCC respectively earlier this week.

Imokilly were county champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and, while UCC were the side to make it into the quarter-finals in 2020, the East Cork divisional side responded last year.

Then, at 7.45pm, Carbery meet Duhallow for a place in the Premier SFC quarter-finals. On Wednesday night, Carbery were victorious against UCC while Duhallow overcame the challenge of MTU Cork, meaning that all four semi-finals across the two codes went the way of the divisional teams.

Since the revival of the divisions and colleges section in 2018, Duhallow have advanced to the championship proper on each occasion and they were beaten county finalists in 2018, losing to St Finbarr’s, and 2019, when they lost out to Nemo Rangers. Since the advent of the round-robin format for 2020 and subsequent years, with just one division or college progressing, they have been the only football team to make it out.

